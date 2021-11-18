dozens of earthquakes in the last few hours, new lava flow between the mountains of Todoque and La Laguna [FOTO]

MeteoWeb

The Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) located 68 minor earthquakes to The Palm during the early hours of today, including one magnitude 4.4, with its epicenter in Fuencaliente. Yesterday in the Canary Islands 300 earthquakes were recorded, the maximum in the 2 months of the eruption, after 2 weeks in which the number of events was less than 100 per day.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano created a new lava flow that flows between the mountains of Todoque and that of La Laguna, advancing at a speed of 70 m / h, according to the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan). The area affected by the lava, according to the managers of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), amounts to 1,037 hectares.

The volcano on the island of La Palma also released a lot into the atmosphere in two months of activity sulfur dioxide (SO2) as much as that emitted by human activity in the 28 countries of the European Union during 2019: this is the calculation carried out by two of the scientific institutions that monitor the gases emitted into the atmosphere, the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands and the University of Manchester (UK), with a focus on SO2. If we compare the emission with the same period of time, 59 days, the quantities of sulfur dioxide released by the Cumbre Vieja volcano are 7 times those emitted by the entire European Union in two months, reports El País.