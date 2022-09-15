Dozens of immigrants, most of them Venezuelans, arrive in Martha’s Vineyard

Venezuelan migrant recounts how he was taken to Martha’s Vineyard 1:07

(CNN) —- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday night, angering Democratic politicians and sparking a frantic response with humanitarian aid from locals and assistance from Massachusetts officials.

This is the latest in a series of moves by Republican governors to transport immigrants to liberal enclaves to the north to protest what they say are inadequate federal efforts at southern border security. Martha’s Vineyard, located off the coast of Massachusetts and long known as a chic summer destination for the wealthy, was an unusual and unexpected destination for immigrants.

“We’re not a sanctuary state and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we’ll help facilitate that transportation so you can go somewhere more promising,” DeSantis said Thursday, a day after claiming credit for sending the two planes to the island. “Every community in America should share the burden. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states.”

An estimated 50 immigrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday on two planes, according to Julian Cyr, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts representing Martha’s Vineyard. The two planes arrived just after 3 pm local time, Cyr said, and white vans took them to Community Services on site.

James Hagerty, the city manager for Edgartown, told CNN Thursday that authorities believe all of the immigrants are from Venezuela, and a local fire chief said earlier that day that the immigrants include seven families, with four children. between 3 and 8 years old.

“There was no prior notification to anyone on Martha’s Vineyard or in Massachusetts that these immigrants were coming that I know of,” Cyr said.

City and state officials are in contact to define the next steps, but Cyr stressed that the goal right now is to support the immigrants who have arrived.

In addition to the islanders’ response efforts, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is expected to be on the ground to coordinate actions.

Terry MacCormack, press secretary for Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WBZ that “the Baker-Polito administration is in contact with local officials regarding the arrival of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. At this time, local officials are providing short-term shelter services, and the administration will continue to support those efforts.”

They send at least 100 immigrants to the house of Kamala Harris from Texas 1:54

Florida Democrats react

DeSantis’ claim prompted a strong reaction from Florida Democratic officials.

“Even for Ron DeSantis, this is a new low point,” Florida Democratic Chairman Manny Diaz said in a statement. “There’s nothing DeSantis won’t do, and no one he won’t hurt, to score political points.”

Charlie Crist, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, said in a statement, “This is just another political stunt hurting our state. Tonight, the 4.5 million immigrants who call Florida home must be wondering if are next.”

The move follows in the footsteps of Republican Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who began sending immigrants to Washington this year. Abbott has since expanded his effort to include the cities of New York and Chicago.

Immigrants released from government custody often move to other US cities while they go through their immigration procedures.

Locals spring into action to support immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard

“Our island sprang into action by putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a playground for the kids, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” the Massachusetts state representative wrote. Dylan Fernandes in another tweet. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

This is a community rallying to support immigrant children and families. It is the best of America. pic.twitter.com/qnQZYjNA9J — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard authorities say they are working with a coalition on the island to provide “shelter, food and care for people” who arrived on the island Wednesday, according to a statement from the Dukes County Emergency Management Association.

The Edgartown Police Department said no more supplies are needed for the migrants who arrived Wednesday and asked that people refrain from leaving extra items in order to keep traffic flowing.

A media representative for the Martha’s Vineyard Community Service, which helps coordinate services for immigrants, praised the community’s response, saying some local restaurants are offering free food.

The immigrants slept Wednesday night in the church of San Andrés, which often helps house those in need, the representative explained.

Some of the migrants said they were cold Thursday morning and the service center helped them bring more clothes, he said.

Hagerty, meanwhile, said Thursday that the immigrants were allegedly told before arriving on the island that they would be provided with jobs and housing there.

“Community service packets were provided to them before they got off the plane,” he said, adding that he was not sure which third party provided the information packets to the migrants.

Abbott confirms that it sent buses of migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington

Abbott also confirmed in a tweet that the migrants who arrived at the Naval Observatory in Washington on two buses this Thursday morning came from Texas.

“Vice President Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies the crisis,” Abbott tweeted from his personal verified account. “We are sending migrants to her backyard to ask the Biden Administration to do its job and make the border secure.”

Abbott said the two migrant buses from Texas crashed in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington early Thursday, including more than 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua. , Panama and Venezuela, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to ignore and deny the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for nearly two years,” Abbott said.

“Our so-called border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue to send migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington until President Biden and border czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border.”

According to the statement, since the governor’s “bus transportation strategy” began in the spring, more than 10,000 migrants have been transported from Texas to Washington, New York and Chicago.

Publisher’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.