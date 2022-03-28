Dozens of people are arrested in Condado during an operation linked to the transfer of drugs

The Police Bureau carried out an operation in the early hours of today, Monday, which led to the arrest of dozens of people related to the transfer of drugs in the tourist area of ​​the County.

The colonel Carlos H. Cruz Burgosassistant commissioner in special operations of the Police, explained that they have been able to arrest 33 people, out of 48 arrest warrants executed with undercover agents.

“They are different investigations, we are talking about people who operated independently of each other. A confidential investigation was carried out, managing to file charges for controlled substances against 48 people,” Cruz explained.

Among those arrested are a taxi driver, hotel employees and a security guard, he learned The new day. In addition to the arrests, the Police have seized about 29 vehicles “used for criminal activity.”

The arrests correspond to different ongoing investigations arising from citizen complaints about the sale of controlled substances. (alex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com) (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

“We had some complaints, some special complaints that in this sector the sale of substances, prostitution… given the alert given to us by people, both residents and businessmen in the area, this operation was carried out”, Colonel Cruz added.

The arrested group was transported to the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.

The Police will offer more details of the operation in a press conference at 11:00 am at the General Headquarters, in Hato Rey.

