Dozens of Rohingya refugees have sued Facebook for spreading hateful messages

Dozens of Rohingya refugees in the United States and the United Kingdom have sued Facebook: they accuse the social network of having allowed the spread of hate messages against their ethnicity, which in recent years has been severely persecuted in Myanmar and pushed to leave the country. An estimated 10,000 Rohingya people have been killed since 2017; some 700,000 fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where they live in precarious conditions in crowded refugee camps.

The Rohingya group that sued Facebook is demanding more than $ 150 billion in compensation. He believes that the social network has promoted acts of violence, spreading “false information that aroused hatred” for years, that its algorithm has favored such messages and that the company has not invested in moderation and fact checking activities to eliminate posts and accounts that incited violence.

The complaint against Facebook presented in the United States accuses the social network of having been willing to “exchange the lives of the Rohingya people for better market penetration in a small Southeast Asian country”. Facebook has more than 20 million users in Myanmar and in 2018, following an independent investigation it had commissioned, it admitted it had not done enough to prevent incitement to violence against Rohingya.

