DR 2022: new; economic models; SUV

2021 was a year of great growth for DR: the Molise brand has in fact increased volumes and earned points in terms of image thanks to products which, while referring to more accessible price ranges, are progressively improving quality and content. 2022 will continue along these lines with proposals concentrated above all in the compact and medium SUV segments.

In fact, 2022 will see first of all the completion of the main range with the arrival of the two new products presented at MIMO last June, a still renewed 5.0 and the brand new 6.0, while for the low cost brand EVO a medium-sized model will arrive that should take the name EVO 6 directly or EVO 7 directly.

Here you are DR news for 2022:

DR 5.0

DR brand’s main success between 2020 and 2021, when it updated its offer with a new turbo engine also available with DCT dual-clutch gearbox, the SUV DR 5.0 it still evolves. The latest version, the one seen at MIMO last June and which will arrive on the market from the first months of 2022, has in fact changed its base again, adopting that of the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (DR 5.0 2022)

Dimensions and shapes change relatively little, with the length remaining at 4.32 meters, as do the engines, which remain the 1.5 aspirated 114 HP for the version with manual gearbox or 155 HP Turbo for the automatic which however abandons the DCT in favor of a new CVT with 9-speed sequential mode.

First name DR 5.0 Car body SUV Engines Petrol and petrol / LPG Check-in date February 2022 Prices To be communicated

DR 6.0

The second novelty presented at MIMO 2021 by DR, which enriches the calendar of SUVs arriving in 2022, is the 4.5-meter model that takes the place of the DR 6 with the name of DR 6.0: the base is the second generation of the Chery Tiggo 7, renewed in the line and in the body.

Chery Tiggo 7 (DR 6.0)

The original model offers the 156 bhp 1.5 Turbo with CVT gearbox (the combination proposed on the DR 5.0) or a more powerful 1.6 Turbo with almost 200 bhp. The safety equipment it has is interesting Level 2 driving assistance.

First name DR 6.0 Car body Compact SUV Engines Petrol and petrol / LPG Check-in date May 2022 Prices To be communicated

EVO 6

Even the EVO brand, which focuses on even more competitive prices, is preparing to expand its offer upwards with a medium-sized SUV from about 4.7 meters which should be presented towards the end of the year, probably at the next edition of the Milano Monza Motor Show scheduled for next June.

JAC Jiayue (EVO 6)

The most likely candidate to form the basis of the new model, which is waiting to be included in the calendar of all the 2022 novelties, would seem the JAC Jiayue X7, a model launched in China in 2020 and also powered by a variant of the 1.5 Turbo ACTECO but combined with a 6-speed double clutch gearbox.