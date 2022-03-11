DR and Argentina open the way to hydrocarbon exploration

Yesterday, President Luis Abinader signed, together with the Argentine Head of State, Alberto Fernández, a joint declaration of cooperation to work on the development of the hydrocarbon sector in both countries, just when you live a fuel price crisis Petroleum derivativeswhich was caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“This agreement is of vital importance for the country; of vital importance today when we are in a very negative situation in terms of the price of hydrocarbons, complicated by the pandemic and now exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”, expressed Abinader.

The president explained that the agreement establishes a partnership with the Argentine state energy company YPF (Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales, S.A), which is dedicated to the exploration, exploitation, distillation, distribution and production of electricity, gas, oil and derivatives of hydrocarbons and sale of fuels, lubricants, fertilizers, plastics and other products related to the industry.

“In partnership with YPF we are going to evaluate the possibility of exploiting natural gas areas, jointly in that Vaca Muerta project, which, as President Fernández said, there are still many opportunities and I think it can be of advantage and benefits for both countries”, said.

“Vaca Muerta” is an oil field located in the Argentine provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro, La Pampa and Mendoza and which, according to the YPF, in November 2011 had reserves that could be estimated at 927 million barrels oil equivalents, of which 741 million correspond to pure oil and the rest to gas.

The agreement is part of the President Abinader’s efforts to mitigate increases in fuel; Last Monday, it announced that it would lower the prices of hydrocarbons for the next four months in the country, as long as the price of a barrel of oil from West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is between 85 and 115 dollars.

Other agreements

Other agreements were also signed during the meeting, such as “The roadmap for the implementation of the agreement on transplant matterss between the Ministry of Public Health and the National Institute for the Coordination of Transplants of the Dominican Republic and the Ministry of Health and the Single Central National Institute for the Coordinator of Aviation and Implants of the Argentine Republic”; This agreement was signed on the spot by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, and the Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

“In the case of the transplant agreement, well, we started with the pediatric area but we are going to extend it also in general terms and we are going, as it says, on the route that we have established to receive the excellent Argentine technicians who have made great progress in this area for us. save lives, the lives of our children that in the country we do not have in practice and we have to take our children out of the country and has even come here to Argentina, “said the Dominican head of state.

The “Technical Cooperation Agreement” was also signed to improve wine production practices between both governments. It was signed by Álvarez and the Argentine Minister of Agriculture, Julián Andrés Domínguez.