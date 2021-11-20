Dr. Andrea Giostra, psychologist and writer, answers a distressing question: “How to leave a violent man while safeguarding his own safety?”

Share the article, let your friends know!

Dear friends and friends, we all agree in asserting that a violent partner is to be left and, in extreme cases, also to be reported; However, the moment of abandonment hides pitfalls that expose the victim to a high risk, not infrequently marred by the tragic epilogue.

To protect the victim, I wish focus attention precisely on the moment of the final detachment, or when she communicates to him the irrevocable decision to end the relationship. An instant – that of separation – in itself terrible for all couples, but also for some exceedingly risky.

Assuming that a violent man is to be left immediately, at the first manifestation of any deplorable behavior, silencing their pain drawing strength from the knowledge that the acceptance of his apology, – apologies suitable only for the continuation of the relationship for the satisfaction of his possession -, means running the risk of endangering his own life, I cannot fail to consider that almost daily the chronicle refers to women massacred – when not killed – by their partner precisely because the latter does not accept the separation.

How to do then a leave a violent partner, capable of realizing his insane threats, safeguarding his own safety? How to handle the final moment, the one in which the suitcase – whether real or metaphorical – is ready and nothing remains say goodbye forever?

I ask the Friend Andrea Giostra – Psychologist and Writer – that I thank you for being with us again and that, in a very clear and pragmatic way recommend:

do not threaten to leave your partner

“Often in these cases the thing for a woman to do is not to threaten to leave her partner because it is a very harmful thing as it warns the man who begins to implement one wait and potential attack strategy if things don’t go the way he wants them to, or keep his woman at any cost!

leave without giving any warning

It is good to remember that women who have understood that they can no longer live with that man, they simply have to decide to leave without giving any warning … get help from someone from your family and …

… If there is a real threat of physical violence, contact the police in advance

And…

… If there has already been domestic violence, collect evidence of the abuses suffered

If there has already been domestic violence, then they will have to collect evidence of abuse using the tools we all have today: mobile phones or simple recorders.

Basically, if the woman has understood that with that man she can no longer live, nor share anything in her life because she is violent and disrespectful, he doesn’t have to say he’ll be gone in a few days or weeks.

communicate the abandonment by telephone only when it has already occurred

It simply has to do it and only later – on the phone, in a public place or in the company of someone of her absolute trust – communicate the reason why she left and no longer wants to share her life with that man. It takes a bit of healthy selfishness and self-love to protect your well-being and safety.

never threaten to leave

The gossip and the “threats to leave” if man does not change his behavior, have the diametrically opposite effect: the man apparently changes his attitude, but he will never change his nature as violent and disrespectful towards “his” woman.

An ancient Japanese saying goes: “Mountains and rivers can move, but a man’s nature cannot move!”

a film I recommend:

“The Hunter of Women” (2013) by Scott Walker | is a film that I recommend and, below, I present my review.

«This film is dedicated to all the victims. Known and unknown ».

This is the last sentence of the credits that flows slowly and fulminating along the big screen that viewers read still captivated by the superb narration that has just ended and hypnotized by the horror of the slow and icy succession of photos of dozens of young and beautiful women hunted down. like animals and killed without hesitation by the bloodlust of the serial predatory psychopath Robert Hansen, left guilty and cowardly to act for decades in his personal femicide by the stupidity of policemen blinded by machismo and by the vile prejudices of men of the “victim” institutions, too ( ?), of their extreme mediocrity and their infinite ignorance.

The two protagonists of the story, Cage and Cusack, are very good. But the greatest merit goes to the screenplay and direction of the young New Zealander Scott Walker who with this first feature film demonstrates, without reservation, that he is one of the great directors and screenwriters of the twenty-first century Hollywood.

It is truly unique and unusual, for contemporary artists of the seventh art, how Scott Walker built the screenplay for this beautiful and extraordinarily incisive film: he met and talked for hours and hours with dozens and dozens of women victims of sexual violence, about abuse and mistreatment, some of them miraculously survived the violent assassination attempts that their men, or their casual sexual partners, had attempted to carry out. One of these women, who miraculously escaped death, is Cindy, the female protagonist of the film.

The film tells, with a realism marked by the shots taken with a shoulder camera, her chilling story, made up of violence and abuse suffered since she was a child when she lost everything: the affection for her family and trust in men. Trust that Cindy finds in Scott, who in the film, in some scenes, is also Cage, the investigator, who listens carefully to her words and tenderly collects her tears. Cage who, aided by his tenacity and the decisive help of Cindy, captures Robert Hansen, hitherto cleverly hidden under the eyes of his entire community, and behind the stupidity and cowardice of men of the institutions that they should have instead protected their women and to ensure earthly justice a soulless “demon” devoid of any morals. “

FORM:

Original title: “The Frozen Ground”.

Directed by Scott Walker

Production 50 Cent, Randall Emmett, Jane Fleming

Videa CDE distribution

Screenplay Scott Walker (II)

Music by Lorne Balfe

Starring Nicolas Cage, Vanessa Hudgens, John Cusack, Dean Norris, Kevin Dunn, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Katherine La Nasa, Ryan O’Nan, Radha Mitchell, 50 Cent, Gia Mantegna, Michael McGrady, Matt Gerald, Brad William Henke, Lydia Hull, Bostin Christopher, Tim Lacatena, Brett Baker, Cheyenne Buchanan, Jason Collins, Katie Wallack, Craig Blair

IT Trailer:

Trailer EN:

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2005374/

Wikipedia: https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Il_cacciatore_di_donne

