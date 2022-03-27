Dr. Annette Pérez Delboy, specialist in maternal-fetal medicine

One of her greatest passions is bringing joy and satisfaction to mothers.

Dr. Annette Pérez Delboy, today Director of the Ashford Center dedicates its attention in a special way to mothers at high risk, diagnosed with diabetes, those suffering from preeclampsia or hypertension or mothers who are elderly.

It also focuses on seeing the fetus and that it does not have any abnormalities when they do the sonogram, or genetic problems.

Dr. Pérez was born and raised in Puerto Rico, then went to the United States to study and returned to Puerto Rico to continue growing in the area she was so passionate about, obstetrics and gynecology.

She decided to study maternal-fetal medicine, she graduated in New York and spent 20 years practicing the profession, but she wanted a change for herself and her family, above all, she longed to return to Puerto Rico, so together with her husband she decided to return to Isla, since in his birthplace there were few doctors with that specialization.

Since she was little, she dreamed of being a doctor, but she also had to face a particular challenge: she suffered from cancer very early, at the age of 11; her father told her that this was going to be very difficult, due to her medical condition and her inability to attend classes regularly. But she persisted and managed to get into medical school, according to her in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

She realizes that a woman is not only an object, but also gives life, and after seeing a childbirth, she decided that this was what she wanted to do. Every day she became more excited about this area of ​​study, so she decided to continue.

He has been in his profession for 25 years and has seen career changes. She relates that brain, heart, neurological and other defects can be detected through a sonogram, which allows her to provide more explanations to mothers about how their pregnancy is going.

Therefore, he emphasizes that it is important to have an early sonogram so that the baby can grow properly; he also highlights that one of the prevalences in gynecology is premature births.

He highlights that today there is a wide variety of treatments that can be offered to the mother in those cases of premature births to reduce it. She has attended a wide variety of cases with each mother, so she has applied different procedures to help the baby and continue her development.

It stands out that many young women have a high probability of presenting problems in their pregnancies due to the false belief that due to their youth they will not have complications, so fewer check-ups are done.

What moves Dr. Annette the most is giving joy and satisfaction to her patients, even though it is not always good news. She remembers having a patient who had lost many babies and had to deliver her in a bathroom, she ran with the baby to the intensive care unit and now this little boy is two years old, after being born at 24 weeks.

He always tells his patients not to give up if they want to have a baby, even if the road is long, but never give up because they can keep trying.