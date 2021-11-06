DR Automobiles Groupe, record October with 907 registrations in October

The record of last September was surpassed by the 907 registrations in October, making it the best month of 2021 for DR Automobiles Groupe.

+ 72.11% on October 2020 with a share of 0.90%. The market closed at – 35.7%. Even more important is the growth on October 2019: + 372%.

The combined result of DR and EVO

This month the mix between the two brands sees 540 DR and 367 EVO. Excellent start of the DR 4.0 which, a few days after its debut in the list, which took place on October 27, closed with 118 plates. Since last weekend he is the subject of the ADV campaign “You can’t have everything in life” which will see, starting from the second week of November, the on air also of DR3 and then, between December and January, also of the other models DR, so as to become the identification campaign of the DR brand. EVO 4 (152) and EVO 5 (132) instead excelled in the EVO brand.

99% of the group’s license plate is Thermohybrid, petrol / LPG.

The numbers of the year

The overall result for 2021 is even more exciting. In ten months, 6,411 vehicles were registered only to individuals: + 136.66% on 2020 and + 82.5% on 2019.

Results also favored by full product availability for both DR and EVO. The microchip crisis has not therefore stopped DR Automobiles Groupe which, at the moment, is also seeing one strong expansion of its network sales in Italy. The novelty for 2022 will be fleets and long-term rentals. Today DR Automobiles Groupe is present with the entire DR and EVO range at the Fleet Mangar Academy Day, at the Bologna Fair, an event dedicated to more than 300 operators in the sector including fleet managers and long-term rental companies.

The closing projection of 2021, at this point, it would exceed 8,000 units.