Dr. Bauldrick stars in the first pediatric liver transplant in Puerto Rico

This is a 2-year-old patient who received the organ.

Dr. Francis Bauldrick, transplant surgeon at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photos: Provided by Dr. to the Medicine and Public Health team.

This fact marks a crucial moment for Puerto Rican medicine, since it opens new opportunities for pediatric patients. Dr. Francis Bauldrick, Transplant Surgeon at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo, changed the life of a two-year-old patient.

“Today, together with my work team, I had the opportunity to be the first Puerto Rican woman to perform a transplant pediatric liver. I feel very proud to be able to help this patient and in the future other children who require this specialty. Thank you to the people who trusted me and who prepared me for this moment,” she exclusively told MSP.

Dr. Bauldrick, along with the medical team at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Provided by the doctor to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Bauldrick was the first Puerto Rican in training in the abdominal transplant program -liver, pancreas and kidney- and hepatobiliary surgery at Columbia Presbyterian in New York, in 2017.

The doctor today is part of a select group of multiorgan and hepatobiliary surgeons on the island, among them, doctors Juan del Río (Spain), Daniel Campos (Bolivia), Pedro Hernández (Puerto Rico) from Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

This fact was celebrated by the doctors, in this particular case, Dr. Juan Del Río, Surgical Director of the Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplant Program of the Auxilio Muto Hospital, who highlighted the commitment, empathy and respect for pediatric patients and his parents.

“It represents the potential that exists in young Puerto Rican doctors. With enthusiasm they show how competitive they are in continental training programs. Likewise, it demonstrates their determination to return to serve their compatriots when they are offered the right conditions, overcoming temptations to remain in the USA”, revealed the doctor exclusively to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Del Río stressed that this fact “breaks down imaginary barriers that can affect the opportunities that our women experience. Everyone at the Transplant Center congratulates us on having Dr. Bauldrick, for her professionalism, her empathy towards patients and families and his determination to personally improve and serve our pediatric patients.”