Dr. Bracero stressed that menstrual changes due to the COVID-19 vaccine lack scientific validity

Emphasizes that in science data is drawn from validated and clinically significant studies

Dr. Nabal Bracero, president of PROGyn, which brings together Gynecologists and Obstetricians from Puerto Rico

Demonstrations on different social networks are frequent, where women report alterations in their menstrual cycles after having received the corresponding dose against COVID-19. These conditions include changes in the length and regularity of cycles and in the duration and intensity of bleeding, among others.

However, exclusively for the specialty of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the Dr. Nabal Bracero, President of PROGYN, which brings together Gynecologists and Obstetricians of Puerto Rico, assured that a group of researchers in the United States developed an application, through which 2,000 female patients incorporated data on their menstrual cycle, with the aim of determining any anomaly in it. “Using that patient information, we did not identify any discrepancies in the menstruation patterns of these women.”

He insisted that these results showed a difference of 0.5 days of delay in menstrual flow, which cannot be attributed to an alteration that generates risks or any danger to the reproductive capacity of women, their ovulation or their health in general terms.

“When one clinically analyzes disorders in menstruation, one is going to want to look for cycles shorter than 21 days, for example, or longer than 35 days” assured Dr. Bracero. That is, “if a woman saw her cycle every 28 days, after the second vaccine, perhaps for three months, she can see it every 27 or every 29 days, which for the medical literature is not a significant change.”

These investigative processes determined that these abnormalities in women with a regular menstrual cycle disappeared approximately two to three months after receiving the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. It should be taken into account that not all women see their period every 28 days, or they may have an absence of it, and these changes are conditioned by tertiary factors such as polycystic ovary syndrome or perimenopause.

“In science you always have to establish what is statistically significant and what is clinically significant, and although the women presented that half-day delay, it was documented that it was statistically significant information, but clinically it does not represent any type of threat,” explained the specialist.

That said, the expert calls on the general population to comply with the vaccination established by the health authorities, having the full conviction that these biologicals are safe for women and especially for pregnant women. “It is safe for everyone; it is safe for women and people of reproductive age, and has no impact on a woman’s fertility. It is being suspected that it may have an impact on men’s fertility, since it can affect sperm concentration, however, there is no scientific evidence to prove it so far.”

“COVID-19 unfortunately is going to stay around and the more we know how to combat it and how to optimize the vaccinationbetter we will be able to carry the information and we will be able to guide the patient” concluded the Dr. Nabal Bracero.