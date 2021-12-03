Dr. Ceccarelli: “Verstappen mentally stronger than Hamilton” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton versus Max Verstappen. The world championship challenge between the two riders competing for the 2021 world title gets more and more alive with the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a race that could even crown Mad Max as a new world champion with an advance test. Regardless of what the final result will be, the fact remains that the two protagonists of this season were the authors of an exciting duel, both on and off the track, so much so as to offer spectators the awareness of seeing the work at work. personality different, if not completely opposite.

In this sense, a more precise analysis has been provided by one of the most important men in the Circus as regards the athletic and mental preparation of pilots such as Doctor Riccardo Ceccarelli. The latter, founder of Formula Medicine – Sports Medicine Center located in Viareggio with thirty years of experience in this sector – has in fact outlined a more precise psychological picture of the standard bearers of Red Bull and Mercedes.

During a podcast interview F1 Nation, Dr. Ceccarelli explained his opinion, underlining the major differences between the two challengers: “From my point of view – he has declared – Max is a little stronger mentally than Lewis. Verstappen is the classic person who can focus only on himself and has great confidence in his own means. Lewis, on the other hand, needs external support more. You can see this in the way he talks to his radio teams, where he wants guarantees and asks what the right strategy is. Max never does. Moreover – he added – Lewis seeks the support of fans and supporters: this has been seen with the exposure of the Brazilian flag at Interlagos and he always has his physiotherapist with him. On the contrary, no one knows that or that of Max.

“Hamilton therefore wants to create a family environment that protects him. Verstappen is the kind of driver who doesn’t need anyone around him – added Ceccarelli again – because it only needs itself. They are two different people, and both must be respected. Lewis has the advantage of having already won seven world titles, but, at the same time, he hasn’t faced such competition that many times in his career. On the other hand, Max has a strong desire to win the first championship. I will probably run into what many people think, as I believe that the Dutch have less pressure as she is young and will have other opportunities in the future while Lewis has everything to lose. Without being dramatic – he concluded – I would say that this duel focuses 99% on the mental aspect, while only 1% on the physical one ”.