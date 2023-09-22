Dr Chris Brown shocks followers with bizarre nipple warning: ‘The worst’

Dr. Chris Brown surprised his social media followers on Thursday when he shared an urgent message about nipples.

The TV personality and vet posted a video on Instagram revealing that clients at her Bondi vet surgery were repeatedly mistaking their pets’ nipples for ticks.

Dr. Chris Brown shared a video of how his clients are mistaking their pet’s nipples for ticks. Photos: Instagram/DrChrisBrown

“So after today I feel like I have to remind you that this is not a tick,” he said alongside a photo of a dog’s nipple.

“The moment tick season starts, which is now, I see a dog every week in the veterinary clinic where their owner has tried to remove their nipples.”

Chris, who was amazed at how pet owners could make the same mistake, pointed out that both male and female pets have eight to ten nipples.

“So this looks like a tick,” he said, showing a photo of the parasite. “You know, maybe free her, just not the nipple.”

the former i am a celebrity The host added in the caption: “I guarantee it will happen again next week. Tick ​​season really is the worst…”

Chris urged his followers to liberate the tick, not the nipple. Photos: Instagram/DrChrisBrown

Many of Chris’s followers expressed surprise in the comments that people get the two things mixed up, with one person writing: “I’m shocked people actually do this!”

“Oh, it’s real,” Chris replied. “Almost weekly now!”

“Why? “How can people confuse the two?” someone else said, to which Chris replied, “It happens a lot. Especially on big nipples!”

Pet owners share their mistakes

Meanwhile, some people shared comments admitting that they have been guilty of making similar mistakes with their pets in the past.

“I once paid $180 to find out if my dog ​​had a mole on it,” one follower confessed, followed by another, “My partner nervously asked what spots on our male dog Were.”

“I called the vet after hours on Sunday thinking it was a tick. “Turned out to be a $400 skin tag,” someone else wrote.

“When I was a kid, my sisters and I used to cry because we thought our dog had a tumor. Our dad had to tell us these were dog testicles,” a different user highlighted.

