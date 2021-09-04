Dr. Cody changes sex in the film by Stephen King, will be Alfre Woodard

The Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard joins the cast of The nights of Salem, an adaptation for the big screen of the horror novel of the same name by Stephen King produced by New Line Cinema.

The actress will play Dr. Cody, a character who in the original novel answered the name of Dr. Jimmy Cody, a male: Dr. Cody assists Ben Mears (who in the film will be played by Lewis Pullman), Susan Norton (Makenzie Leigh) and Matt Burke (Bill Camp) in the fight against the spread of vampires. Spencer Treat Clark will play Mike Ryerson, as reported a few days ago. The nights of Salem was Stephen King’s first bestseller, which came to # 1 on the 1975 New York Times chart: the story follows author Ben Mears returning to his childhood home in the small town of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to find out that the locals are prey to a bloodthirsty vampire.

Woodard recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Clemency for which she received a BAFTA Award nomination and a Spirit Award nomination for Best Leading Actress. On the small screen stars opposite Jason Momoa in the Apple TV + series If it’s, created by Steven Knight. She was also recently seen in the Netflix movie Fatherhood along with Kevin Hart. His next projects include a participation in the highly anticipated The Gray Man, the new film directed by Joe & Anthony Russo with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas.

The nights of Salem, produced by James Wan and Michael Clear, does not yet have a release date.