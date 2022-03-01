Dr. Colón advocates relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and releasing masks

The specialist believes that the virus will not go away and we must learn to live with it.

Dr. Miguel Colón, infectious disease specialist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

“We cannot be slaves to COVID,” this was stated by one of the country’s leading infectologists, who today advocated “letting go of the masks” and relaxing the social restrictions imposed by the government around COVID-19. COVID-19.

Doctor Miguel Colón, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo, formulated the proposal in an interview with the Revista de Medicina y Salud Pública in which he considered that the island should follow the example of jurisdictions such as New York, Spain, Germany and England that have freed its residents and visitors from the mandate of the use of masks.

Colón said it is time for most people to drop their masks, with the exception of people who have cancer or have autoimmune conditions or immune therapy conditions.

“Also the obese patient, the asthmatic one who we know that if he gives him omicron it will go bad, that patient must continue wearing his masks. There is already talk of lifting the mandatory mask on planes, but if I am not patient of none of that, I’m getting on a plane, I’m going to wear masks,” said Colón

The expert who suffered from COVID months ago and works at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in Hato Rey said that those who need protection must take responsibility even if “they look at you ugly” and not depend on the lifting of state restrictions.

In fact, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced yesterday that he could lift restrictions imposed for months around the COVID-19but announced that he is not inclined to suspend the mandatory mandates around the vaccine.

Sectors of public opinion have classified as exaggerated the executive order that imposes vaccination even with reinforcements in schools. Yesterday a handful of demonstrators participated in a march to the Fortress to protest against the order that is still in force.

Colón, for his part, estimated that the country cannot continue to be a slave to the pandemic, the island is already in low numbers and there is no variant of concern for the COVID-19 current.

“We have a spectacular vaccination rate with 90 percent of the population with two doses of the vaccine. Now is the time to relax a bit, drop the masks and continue protecting places such as cinemas, theaters and places with a high concentration of public,” said the specialist. He believed that in these places vaccination should be mandatory to be able to access events in which it is presumed there will be an agglomeration of people.

“COVID subvariant has not severely impacted the Island”

The variant of COVID-19 AB 2 has not had a negative impact on the Island despite the fact that a case of the Coronavirus sublineage has already been detected on the island and the numbers on COVID-19 point to a remarkable progress for the Island, said today the infectologist Miguel Colón.

The expert indicated that the incidence reported today shows that the omicron variant on the island has ended, although COVID is still alive “and we will have it active for the rest of our lives.”

He added that the AB 2 variant, which has already infected a resident of Bayamón, is more contagious than B1, but it is not more severe and those vaccinated are being more resistant to the new lineage.

Today the Department of Health reported four deaths from COVID, 85 hospitalizations and a positivity level of 4.91 percent

Colón, a prominent specialist at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, said that the Island has the numbers that were anticipated and the trend that has occurred on the Island has been repeated, where the original variant of the omicron dramatically increased the number of infections, but it also fell.

What I had anticipated happened when I said that by mid-March the numbers were going to improve a lot. “The new Omicron is no worse than what we already have, but we have the end of this variant,” he concluded.