DR, Costa Rica and Panama sign another declaration and recognize the US as a strategic ally

Santo Domingo, DR.

Luis Abinader together with his counterparts from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada; and from Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, signed the Declaration of San José, in which they reiterated their willingness to work decisively in promoting concrete actions for the economic growth of their peoples, based on respect for human rights, sustainability and democratic values.

In addition, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery, the fight against climate change, attention to the health needs of its peoplesthe creation of decent jobs, under the premise that the actions of today will shape the realities of tomorrow.

This declaration is signed under the Alliance for Development in Democracy meeting, held in the city of San José, Costa Rica.

The last time the three presidents met was in December of last year where they signed another joint declaration.

Trade and investment

After the signing of the Declaration of San José, the leaders declared regarding trade and investment that they consider the strengthening of regional supply chains a priority.

Therefore, they promised to guarantee the implementation of public policies in their states that promote the shared objectives of an investment that fosters a strategic alliance to increase trade flows.

“For this reason, we reiterate our commitment to move forward with the fulfillment of the purposes established in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Ministers of Foreign Trade of the Republic of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Panama, in December 2021”, expresses the document.

US strategic ally

Similarly, they recognize the United States of America as a strategic ally of this Alliance, with whom the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama share the common objectives of strengthening, in democracy and freedom, competitiveness, socioeconomic development and job creation. through trade and investment.

“In this context, we communicate the agreement reached with the United States of America, to work together to strengthen our economic integration, promote greater trade and investment flows, reduce vulnerabilities present in supply chains and take advantage of optimum of the geographical proximity of our markets, and the coincidence of interests between our nations”, specifies the manuscript.

Formation of working group

They indicate in the document that for this, they have formed a working group between the four countries, in which they will analyze the implementation of specific proposals that allow them to insert themselves more efficiently in the supply chains of companies of American origin, especially in key areas of the manufacturing and services sectors, with a view to boosting their growth and the positive impact that this causes in the promotion of sustainable, inclusive and resilient development objectives.

In point 17 of the Declaration of San José within the framework of the Alliance for Development in Democracy, it was also agreed to request multilateral organizations to establish rapid emergency lines and debt guarantee mechanisms to solve the financing of different countries in times of crisis.

On the other hand, promote the establishment of lines and/or financing to Local Governments and public institutions not belonging to Central Governments, without sovereign guarantee.

“Likewise, it is agreed to request debt relief lines from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for middle-income countries, in order to promote debt sustainability over time.”

Use of force condemned in Ukraine

In this regard, the three countries condemned the use of force and the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity due to the offensive deployed by the Russian Federation, which poses a serious threat to international peace and security and violates the Charter of the United Nations, the resolutions of its General Assembly and international law.

Endorsement Antonio Guterres

“We support the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in his call for an end to hostilities, and for the application of moderation and reason to be promoted,” the document says.

They also added that “we reiterate that dialogue and negotiation, accompanied by respect for the letter and spirit of the UN Charter, International Law, as well as International Humanitarian Law, constitute the only guarantee for a lasting solution to the conflict that today afflicts Eastern Europe and for the protection of the population affected by the conflict”.

Let the negotiations continue

The three leaders, through this document, made an energetic call for negotiations and diplomatic dialogue to continue, and for the promotion of peace and respect for multilateralism to be the only axis of action at this juncture.

In the same way, they highlighted the importance of the efforts undertaken in the search for a safe exit for Latin Americans and Caribbeans who are in Ukrainian territory, as well as the efforts and collaboration of and between our three countries “to ensure a safe repatriation to the nationals who were in Ukraine and Russia and who have ordered their return to Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic.”

“We celebrate the results of the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Central American Integration System (SICA) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), convened on March 3 under the Pro Tempore Presidencies of Panama and Belize, whose meeting highlighted the value of the synergies of both subregions in multilateral forums, the potential of trade to stimulate economic growth and development, as well as the importance of strengthening South-South cooperation as a complementary mechanism in these efforts”, indicate.

Likewise, the leaders congratulated Gabriel Boric Font, the new president of the Republic of Chile, and the Chilean people and the new authorities with whom they expressed their desire to deepen the ties of friendship and continue working on strengthening relations, economic recovery and the consolidation of democracy in the countries of the region.

Another issue discussed by presidents Luis Abinader, Carlos Alvarado Quesada and Laurentino Cortizo Cohen is their concern about the situation in Nicaragua, for which they demanded the immediate release of political prisoners from the Nicaraguan government.

Accompanying President Abinader on this trip are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; Tax authorities; José Manue -Jochi- Vicente, and Industry, Commerce and MiPymes, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó. Also, the head of the Presidential Cabinet, Eilyn Beltrán, in addition to his personal assistant, Mercedes Pichardo, and the President’s Press Director, Daniel García Archibald.

This summit is unique in that it will be attended by business groups from the three countries, industrialists, banks, as well as the Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, of the United States, José Fernández.

In this sense, the Dominican delegation of businessmen that will accompany the president is made up of Samuel Conde, Roberto Herrera, Edwin De Los Santos, William Malamud, Jose’ Manuel Torres and Richard Feinberg.