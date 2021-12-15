Dr Disrespect announces Midnight Society, development team with ex 343i and Infinity Ward – Nerd4.life

Dr Disrespect announced the founding of a new one “triple A” development team, or intended to carry out productions of considerable importance, called Midnight Society and also made up of highly experienced developers from 343 Industries and Infinity Ward, among others.

Within Midnight Society we find, in addition to Dr Disrespect himself who previously boasts some advice on the level design of some chapters of Call of Duty, also the well-known Robert Bowling, coming from Infinity Ward, and also Quinn DelHoyo, recently released from 343 Industries, no less.

We do not yet know which is the first project in development at Midnight Society, but in the meantime the team has its own official website, from which we can get an idea of ​​how the studio intends to work, within a sort of manifesto that results particularly interesting: “We overturn the table of the traditional videogame development model and embrace the practice of the Day Zero Community”, we read on the official website, demonstrating how the team wants engage the players from the earliest stages of video game development.

“This means including our players – yes, you – right from the early design stages.

Dr Disrespect appears to have set up an interesting project with the Midnight Society team

It could involve anything from reload times to firearms recoil patterns or being able to jump straight into early PvP sessions. “The idea is very interesting: it would be a sort of bottom-up choral development, involving the community with constant feedback and exchange of ideas between gamers and developers from the earliest stages of game design.

Last September, Dr Disrespect reported that he wanted to beat Fortnite with his first game, we’ll see then.