Dr. Dre reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl announcement

Dr.Dre : “Rihanna will have the opportunity to blow us away”

Dr. Dre gave RiRi advice for a successful Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

On February 13, 2022, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg (from left to right) were together on stage during the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Imago

The singer Rihanna has been announced as the main star of the Super Bowl halftime show , on February 12, 2023 at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States. She has the heavy task of succeeding Dr. Dre who brought together Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg to a phenomenal hip-hop show millimeter and in every way successful, in 2022.

Dr. Dre reacted to the announcement of the name of his successor in “The Ebro Show” on Apple Music. He first advised the 34-year-old singer, of whom he is a “superfan”, to have fun. “Surround yourself with the right people and have fun, he told her, before clarifying his thoughts. Working with very creative people is essential.” The musician assured that if Rihanna wanted to know with whom he had collaborated for his live, he would give him the contacts, while warning that these are titanic preparations which await him. “You have to count on at least 3000 people to succeed in this thirteen-minute show. It’s extreme pressure, but it’s fun at the same time, ”he slipped.

As for the success of the performance of the young mother , in State Farm Stadium and in front of more than 100 million viewers worldwide, the 57-year-old American is convinced that it will be total. “I love what she does, her attitude, the way she approaches her art and everything. He’s a fantastic person. She will have the opportunity to blow us away, even though I know we have set the bar extremely high,” he joked.

( jde )