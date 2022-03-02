DR extends accommodation for Ukrainian tourists for 48 hours

The Dominican Government agreed this Tuesday with the hotels where Ukrainian citizens who have already exhausted their lodging are, to extend their stay for 48 hours with the purpose of reaching “specific solutions” for those tourists stranded in the country as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

This was established between the country’s tourism authorities and the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), entity that announced the agreement, which also establishes “compensation” and cost coverage mechanisms for these establishments.

“The Tourism Office has asked us to carry out a questionnaire or a social interview with each of these Ukrainian guests,” Asonahores said in a document, in order to determine the situation of these citizens within a maximum period of 24 hours once the required information has been received.

While this process is completed and tourists are granted 48 hours, the Government will investigate the migratory reality of these and the possibility of their departure from the Dominican Republic to other countries or if they have to remain in the nation in the long term.

Although the document also mentions the situation of Russian tourists in the country, these are not necessarily stranded, since only some flights to Russiaas stated hours before by the president of Asonahores, Rafael Blanco.

In addition, the Russian airline Aeroflot announced today that it plans to carry out this week flights to Cancun (Mexico) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) to repatriate Russian citizens who have been trapped by the closure of European airspace to flights from that country.

Blanco said there are “between 2,000 and 3,000” ukrainian tourists in the country and “between two and three times that number” of Russians.

He also assured that no hotel has expelled tourists, even though the period of their reservation has ended.

The Dominican Minister of Tourism, David Colladostated today that Russia It was the second source market for tourists to the Dominican Republic in 2021, with 182,065 travelers, a number only surpassed by the United States last year, while 85,912 arrived in the country. ukrainian tourists.

The honorary consul of Ukraine In the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivna publicly requested a meeting with the country’s president, Luis Abinader, on Tuesday to discuss the situation of tourists who have been stranded in this nation.

The consul calculates that there are some 1,200 people who have already completed their stay in the hotels and have been left without a place to stay. She also addressed the Dominicans to ask them to collaborate to collect donations of money, clothing, medicine and other goods, to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.