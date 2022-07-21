Dr. Francisca Guzmán details aspects of research on active mats, and how this behavior can be useful in different areas of medicine and biology

In a new chapter of Rockstars, host Gabriel León spoke with Francisca Guzmán, Researcher at the Active Matter Physics Millennium Nucleus and academic at the Department of Physics of the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Chile, who conducted a study on active carpets and how the operation of these can be implemented in other scientific projects.

Beginning with the conversation, Francisca Guzmán explained what is meant by an active carpet, these being “a cluster of microorganisms that are capable of moving on a plane, which can be a solid surface, and as they move they generate a hydrodynamic disturbance.” Given this background, the work of Guzmán and his research team focused on knowing how this set of hydrodynamic disturbances behaves vertically, “how does the fluid move over this folder”.

To understand how these active folders move independently of the fluid, Francisca Guzmán explains that they are made up of cilia, which are fixed in space, and could have coordination phases where they could move randomly. “In the work we also use the vorticella as an example, which are like some “pegalocos”, they are fixed in space but are capable of moving and causing disturbances in the flow”. An example of these cilia are “the hairs of the lungs or the nostrils”

Due to the complexity of this type of study, Francisca Guzmán explains that the way to carry out this type of research is through numerical simulations. “What we did, knowing what the disturbances generated by each microorganism are like, we gave a mathematical description to the disturbance that each of these microorganisms is capable of generating”. This is only the beginning, since the focus of their investigation is on the whole system, so after that they must add up all the individual disturbances and calculate them in the vertical. “First we ask ourselves what the average flux is, then we study the variance or the speed squared of the average of all these microorganisms.”

Within the results of this research on active folders, Dr. Francisca Guzmán explains that microorganisms, like other living beings, have the ability to self-organize collectively, which has the consequence that they are capable of attracting fluids. “When they self-organize they are capable of attracting nutrients, it is like being at a concert, when we are all disordered nothing happens, but if we move collectively we are capable of attracting nutrients or generating flows, keeping us alive”.

The implications of this study led by Dr. Francisca Guzmán can be taken to other subjects, such as the control and proliferation of bacteria, a situation that has always been of importance in the area of ​​health. Understanding how the cilia behave is also added, since we are full of these in our body, such as pulmonary or digestive cilia.

In this line, it is that about the approach to a study of more macro organisms such as algae in the ocean, Francisca Guzmán explains that it could be extended, but “We thought that first we could ask ourselves questions on a more micro scale, perhaps we could extend it to the millimeter scale and think about whether these blooms are also capable of transporting molecules or other microorganisms, or other algae that are not vertically motile, at the micro scale. It is something that we would like to explore, and also take it to other more extreme environments.” The impact of the research carried out by Dr. Francisca Guzmán can be extended to other areas of biology and medicine.

An example would be the design of self-cleaning surfaces, taking into account the way microorganisms act in these active folders, and that allows repelling particles. “Last year a paper was published where they cited us, in which they created an active folder with artificial cilia, they could respond to an external field, they put a larger molecule and they saw how it was transported”.