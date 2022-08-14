Dr. Hilton Franqui, Cardiac Electrophysiologist

For the specialist it is gratifying to see how some of his patients with cardiac arrhythmias have been cured.

Dr. Hilton Franqui Rivera, cardiac electrophysiologist at Pavia Santurce Hospital. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

Dr. Hilton Franqui Rivera, is a cardiac electrophysiologist and currently works at the Pavia Santurce Hospital, where he is also the deputy director of the Department of Cardiology and director of the section of electrophysiology Cardiac.

His passion is to take care of the hearts of his patients and from a very young age he focused on the area of cardiology. “The electrophysiology It basically consists of being an electrician for the heart, so we work on arrhythmias, tachycardia, bradycardia and the use of electronic devices to manage cardiovascular conditions,” he said.

Being the first doctor in his family of 11 brothers is a reason that fills him with pride. Dr. Franqui began his medical studies at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus, where he is currently associate dean for academic affairs in the Department of Cardiology.

He continued his training and selected the branch of the electrophysiologysince in his words he expresses that “it is one of the areas of cardiology where I can help directly patients and in some cases to cure cardiovascular conditions, which is something that not all branches of medicine provide.”

During his nearly 10 years of medical practice as an electrophysiologist, the specialist has been able to see the progress of cardiology in the therapies they provide to patientssince there are now new, more innovative, effective and accessible treatments.

“If I compare the electrophysiology 10 years ago, I can testify that everything has changed, the systems that we use to track arrhythmias and do what we call ablations, which is to eliminate the circuits of these arrhythmias, have improved drastically, in the sense that they are now automated, with high resolution and allow us to find the arrhythmia more easily, making the procedures more accurate and more effective”, explained Dr. Franqui.

At the same time, he highlights that with the new ablation technologies, such as cryo ablation or radiofrequency, which were not available years ago, they can perform more precise procedures in their patients, Improving their quality of life. “We have other therapies such as devices that further improve its structure, or new technologies such as pacemakers that are wireless,” he added.

However, it is also important that with the development of new treatments for cardiovascular diseases, professionals evolve their medical practice for the benefit of patients. patients Puerto Ricans.

The doctor calls himself the heart electrician of his patients. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Its commitment is the quality of care and treatments that serve to improve the lives of its patients. Photo: Medicine and Public Health. Dr. Franqui Rivera is the first doctor in his family. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

About this, the specialist expresses that “like all doctors, it is our responsibility to keep up to date, to be reading the advances that occur, to implement them and that leads to training and it is frequent that those of us who have been practicing for years, take additional training to continue adapting to the new technologies that arise and that require previous experience before being able to use us in our patients”.

The most rewarding part of Dr. Franqui’s medical practice has been seeing how the patients drastically improve or have even been cured of their cardiovascular conditions. In the case of patients with arrhythmias, the specialist points out that they have treated these conditions with ablations and have shown how satisfactory it is to see how patients who were previously hospitalized and presented frequent symptoms, improve their quality of life, to the point of no longer presenting these manifestations and withdrawing the use of medications or special treatments.

“Another satisfaction is the patients that require cardiac devices because in them one can directly see changes in their style or physical functionality. An affected of my patients most remembered was a man in his 70s, suffering from heart failure, constantly being hospitalized and after undergoing an implantation of a device that provides cardiac synchronization therapy, this person changed drastically. From not being able to walk inside his house without getting tired, he became a patient who began to play with his grandchildren, so much so that he had the physical ability to tolerate basketball, a fairly strong activity, “said the specialist. .

“It is extremely gratifying to see a person who undergoes this type of therapy and improves and the patients They are grateful to see the change in themselves”, he added.

For the doctor, those anecdotes that he remembers with such affection and appreciation are the ones that indicate that he is working for the well-being of his patients and contributing to the health of Puerto Rico.

Similarly, Dr. Franqui emphasizes that patients they must have a multidisciplinary management, which includes not only the cardiologist, but also interventional cardiologists, surgeons, cardiothoracic specialists, electrophysiologists, nutritionists, endocrinologists and in some cases specialists in pulmonary disease, to manage the different cardiac conditions that are the first cause of mortality In Puerto Rico.

In this sense, it highlights the importance of educating the population to prevent these diseases. “It is important that patients be aware of how to prevent the disease cardiovascular in the future, so we have to avoid the use of cigarettes, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol from a young age, weight. We cannot fight against age or genetics, but if we have these factors in our favor, we can carry out an adequate follow-up from early on and maintain health that allows us to reduce these risks.”

There the role of doctors Primary care is essential, since they are the ones who can emphasize early prevention, in addition to showing symptoms that may be associated with cardiovascular conditions. “It is key that doctors primary care patients are trained to recognize these conditions and can make the referral early, so that the patient can benefit from interventions that can modify the expectations of how their heart condition may behave”, he expressed.

Finally, he sent a message to future professionals doctors. “To the doctors in training with whom I work from early stages as first year medical students until their training in cardiologyI always emphasize that the patient comes first, no matter what is happening, all decisions must be made based on the well-being of the patient and all the necessary professionalism”.

And to health professionals, he reminded them of the importance of being aware of the patientsidentify these conditions early and advise them to prevent these diseases in the future.