Dr. Hostos, a light for patients with endometriosis to achieve pregnancy

The doctor hopes that many of the young people who are now studying medicine in Puerto Rico will be encouraged to specialize in helping the female population.

Dr. Hostos Fernández Camaaño, Hospital de la Concepción de San Germán, Gynecology, Obstetrics.

Passionate about medicine and convinced that education for patients is the key to preventing different diseases, as well as their complications, this is Dr. Hostos Fernández Camaaño, obstetrician-gynecologist at Hospital de la Concepción de San Germán.

Dr. Hostos studied medicine at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and over the years, he leaned towards gynecology thanks to the versatility that lies behind it.

Related news

Today, he already has 31 years of experience in the field of medicine, and is a recognized expert in obstetricsmoreover, does part of the few specialists of the island that supports the health and well-being of women.

Faced with this, he acknowledges his contribution to making it easier for many of them, such as patients with endometriosis, to achieve pregnancy and become mothers despite the complications of their disease.

“My contribution is fundamental, since obstetrics involves care in pregnancy and its outcome, and for this reason, it is one of the specialties that has a lot of preventive medicine, in addition to treatment. I believe that for a happy outcome of a pregnancy there must be a prenatal care,” said the specialist in an exclusive interview for MSP.

In addition, for the love of his profession, he hopes that many of the young people who are now studying medicine in Puerto Rico will be motivated to continue working in this area, since most of his colleagues are over 50 years of age.

“The number of gynecologists is reduced in relation to the number of inhabitants and right now the majority of the age of obstetricians is over 50 years old, so I believe that conditions must be improved so that the boys who are now studying stay on the island,” he pointed out.

In Puerto Rico, the most common complications that occur during the gestation period are the incidence of premature birth, gestational diabetes and hypertensive disease, which, according to Dr. Hostos, occur, in many cases, due to bad life habits and overweight that in countries like this, are increasing rapidly.

“Education is fundamental, the patient usually has the habit of coming to be treated when he should come to be evaluated in order to prevent certain conditions that are factors modifiable,” emphasized the obstetrician.

Likewise, he was emphatic in pointing out that maintaining a healthy life helps prevent many complications in pregnancy and also affects the incidence of the aforementioned diseases.

Similarly, he stressed that over the years, his experience has left him many anecdotes and stories with patients too rewarding.

“I have experiences that have made me feel very good and grateful above all to God, because I have seen cases that before we thought were by chance and now we know that it was not, that his hand intervened. Young girls arrive with endometrial cancer, it is controlled cancer and then they have their baby, are things that fill one with encouragement and motivate them to continue helping more patients through service, always with empathy,” said Dr. Hostos.

In addition, he highlighted the advances that medicine has had, because according to his information, infertility has improved in patients with endometriosis thanks to new treatments and new surgical techniques, which are less aggressive, with which it has been achieved that those who they had no hope they could get pregnant.

Dr. Hostos Fernández was emphatic in stating that complications can be prevented in time, by making routine visits, following medical recommendations, modifying lifestyles, trying to follow a healthy life and thus, if complications are detected, they will surely be able to be treated. on time.

“Without a doubt, there are now modifying agents for women’s health that allow them to avoid complications or better manage their health conditions,” he said.

Finally, he recalled that education must be reliable and with medical evidence, so it is best to receive guidance from a gynecologist who is an expert in women’s health.