Dr. José Marcelo Galbis enters the Valencian Academy of Medicine

Dr. José Marcelo Galbis, head of the Thoracic Surgery Service of the Ribera University Hospital, has joined the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community (RAMCV) as an academic of the society.

The admission dissertation on “Treatment of congenital deformities of the thorax”, has been presented by Dr. Antonio Cantó Armengod, doctor emeritus of the General Hospital of Valencia and academician of the RAMCV.

José Marcelo Galbis is a Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia. Since 2008 he has been head of the Thoracic Surgery Service at the Alzira Hospital, where he currently also holds the positions of coordinator of the Respiratory Area and president of the Research Commission.

Likewise, Dr. Galbis leads the Congenital Chest Wall Deformities Unit, with extensive experience in this field and in the different possibilities of orthopedic and/or surgical treatment, with more than 300 patient assessments.

Member of 16 scientific societies, he has been president of the Spanish Society of Thoracic Surgery (SECT) between 2014 and 2018.

With regard to his teaching activity, Dr. Galbis is accredited by ANECA (National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation) as a professor and has carried out three six-year research periods according to a report from the National Activity Evaluation Commission. Researcher (CNEAI).

In this sense, he has been director of 19 Thoracic Surgery training courses and principal investigator in 21 research projects on lung carcinoma.

He has also published 112 articles in national and international journals, has participated as author or co-author in 42 book chapters and has made 342 communications at conferences.