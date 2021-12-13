Dr. Lana confirmed indefinite general practitioner – Ossolanews.it

From Monday 13 December the provisional position of General Practitioner assigned to Dr. Massimo Lana, to whom the clients of dr. Alfredo Fantozzi, retired from January 1, 2021, due to a lack of doctors able to acquire all of his patients.

Effective from 13 December 2021, following the conclusion of the regional procedures provided for by the current legislation on the matter, to dott. Massimo Lana was formally assigned the permanent position of General Practitioner for the area 2 (Beura Cardezza – Bognanco – Domodossola – Trontano).

Therefore, starting from 13 December 2021, Dr. Massimo Lana can be chosen as his own doctor.

Caution: citizens currently assisted by dr. Lana will have to choose their own doctor by identifying dr. Lana or another professional in the same field with available places.

It will be possible to register online for citizens in possession of the SPID credentials, through the regional portal Salute Piemonte – My health, section My doctor, link .:

https://servizi.regione.piemonte.it/catalogo/mio-medico

or at the Domodossola District counter, in via Scapaccino, 47 on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8.30 to 12.30; Wednesday from 10.00 to 12.30 and from 13.45 to 15.45