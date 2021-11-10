“Dr. Livingstone, I suppose” – The Post

After more than a thousand kilometers and a few months of traveling, journalist Henry Morton Stanley arrived 150 years ago in Ujiji, on the eastern shore of Lake Tanganyika, in what is now Tanzania. He had been sent by his New York newspaper looking for a big scoop, the discovery of a legendary explorer who hadn’t been heard of for years. In the village, which he had reached by putting together various and fragmentary information, he found himself in front of another white man. In all likelihood they were the only ones within hundreds of miles, and it was pretty obvious that she had found her man, and her scoop. But in introducing himself she said anyway.

“Doctor Livingstone, I presume”

He presumed right, because that man, now old and battered, was indeed David Livingstone, a celebrity of the time for his discoveries in Central Africa in the preceding decades. There is actually no great evidence that Stanley actually said those words, and there is also the possibility that that meeting happened a few days before November 10th. But it is certain that it took place, crossing the amazing and very nineteenth-century lives of two great explorers. Those words – in Italian become “Dr. Livingstone, I suppose” – had great fortune, more than any other enterprise or discovery of either: since then they have become one of those quotations so widespread that the origin is often ignored.

Livingstone was born in Blantyre, in the middle of Scotland, in 1813. The second of seven children, at the age of ten he was sent to work in a cotton mill, where his job was to lie under the machinery to join together the threads of fabric that they broke. He was a kid and it was hard work, but that cotton mill was still better than others because, after his long shifts, it allowed him to go to school. Young Livingstone became passionate about studying, learned Latin, saved up some money and enrolled at the University of Glasgow to study medicine.

Meanwhile, he had also become a staunch Christian, which led him to become a missionary. His initial idea was to go evangelize in Asia, but the first of the two opium wars, fought between 1839 and 1842, made him change plans. He then left for Africa and in 1841 arrived in Cape Town, in present-day South Africa.

However, as he told Historic UK, his goal was not just to convert as many Africans as possible. “He also aimed to discover the source of the White Nile (that of the smaller Blue Nile had already been reached a century earlier by another Scotsman)”. He never found the source, and it seems he was a missionary of very little effectiveness. But he was nevertheless a great explorer, perhaps the greatest among those who went to Africa in the nineteenth century, and by a bizarre traverse he was still responsible for the spread of Christianity in an area of ​​the continent.

As an explorer, Livingstone made three great journeys, during which he covered a total of nearly 50,000 kilometers, a distance greater than the earth’s circumference. He was the first Westerner to reach what he chose to call Victoria Falls in homage to the British queen of the time. He was, again as far as we know, the first Westerner to cross Africa horizontally, from today’s Angola to what is now Mozambique. He crossed the Kalahari desert region twice (the second of which with his wife and some small children), found the source of the Congo River and, being an excellent cartographer, he mapped the course of the Zambezi River and provided various information on places of which Europe knew nothing about.

“It is not an exaggeration to say,” he wrote Historic UK “That the very first astronauts who went to the moon knew more about that place than the Victorian explorers did about central Africa.”

In reference to Livingstone’s proselytizing activities, a few years ago BBC wrote: “Estimates of the number of people he converted during the past three decades in Africa range from one to nobody, and the variation depends on the fact that Livingstone himself denied the person he had converted just a few months after having baptized her ». The convert was Sechele, leader of a tribe to which Livingstone went as a missionary. It seems that he gained the sympathy of Sechele after unintentionally causing the death of a rival, giving him gunpowder, then teaching him to write and convincing him to convert.

However, two problems emerged. The first was that Livingstone was against the practice of propitiatory rites to invoke rain, and it seems that this was a period of drought and that Sechele himself used to lead those rituals. The second was that Sechele showed a certain impatience at the idea of ​​giving up four of his five wives. Livingstone desisted and denied Sechele’s conversion.

In addition to his explorations and failed conversions, Livingstone is known because – albeit with certain inconsistencies and with the mentality of a man of his time – he was opposed to slavery. He sought communication and collaboration with indigenous peoples and believed in replacing slavery with less inhumane business practices. One of his motto, among other things written near his monument near the Victoria Falls was: “Christianity, commerce and civilization”.

Even after becoming famous and in great demand when he happened to return to the UK, Livingstone continued to travel and in 1866 set out on a new expedition to the source of the White Nile. The mission was expected to last two years, but five years passed without his news and many thought he was dead. In reality he was alive, albeit ill and debilitated by travel and yet another malaria. He also wrote letters, which however did not reach the recipients, or which in any case did not share them.

Instead, Stanley came to him, after an equally eventful life.

Henry Morton Stanley was born in Denbigh, North Wales, in 1841, the year Livingstone first left for Africa. Back then, however, Stanley was called John Rowlands. He had a difficult childhood and a difficult adolescence and at 17 he found work on a ship bound for America. When he arrived, he took the concept of “making a new life” quite literally and claimed to be Henry Morton Stanley, the adopted son of a cotton merchant. The merchant really existed, but it is not certain that the two ever met or even adopted him.

The man now known as Henry Morton Stanley ended up fighting in the American Civil War, first with the Confederates and then with the Unionists. Then he deserted, became a sailor, abandoned the ship, turned West and ended up as a journalist. In 1869 the director and founder of the New York Herald he told him to “find Livingstone”, sensing the remarkable significance of an article on the discovery of the explorer.

Stanley, who had never been to Africa before, got organized and left for the continent, among other things with a first stop in Egypt, where the Suez Canal had been inaugurated. In a letter sent to the newspaper he wrote: “If he is alive, you will hear what he has to say. If he’s dead, I’ll find him and bring his bones to you. ‘

After a very complex journey, between October and November 1871 Stanley arrived, along with what was left of his expedition, near Lake Tanganyika, where according to the latest information he had gathered, Livingstone could be found.

In fact there was, surrounded by the many people intrigued by the arrival of another white. According to what Stanley would write later, first for the New York Herald and then in the book How I Found Livingstone (which in the Italian version is As I found Livingstone in Central Africa), the first words he said to her. He pronounced them motivated by emotion, deference and embarrassment in not knowing whether or not to embrace the object of his research, and they were precisely “Doctor Livingstone, I presume“. “Doctor Livingston, I suppose.” “Yes, and I am grateful to be here to welcome you,” Livingstone replied.

The doubts that that meeting happened that way, with those exact words, have several reasons. First of all, there is no mention of it in Livingstone’s diary. Furthermore, it is at least suspicious that the pages on that moment are missing from Stanley’s diary, perhaps because they were torn. According to Livingstone’s notes, there are also reasons to believe that the meeting took place even a little earlier, in the last days of October.

The fact is that Stanley found Livingstone. The two kept each other company for a while and, as far as the precarious conditions of the second allowed, they also made a few laps in the surroundings. Stanley invited him to return to Europe with him, but Livingstone stayed there. As Stanley left, he made sure to get supplies and medicines to Livingstone.

Livingstone died less than two years later, at the age of sixty, in May 1873. Those who had been his assistants took his blood and entrails, covered him with salt, dried him in the sun and carried him to London, where he is buried at Westminster Abbey.

Stanley returned, reaped the rewards of his big scoop, and described Livingstone with admiration and respect. “His is the heroism of the Spartans, his is the inflexibility of the Romans, his is the perennial resolve of the Anglo-Saxons,” he wrote.

In 1873 he returned to Africa, again on behalf of New York Herald, as a war correspondent. After that he was in his turn an explorer, from a certain point onwards on behalf of Leopold II of Belgium, thus opening the way – it is not clear how much voluntarily or how much instead of himself – for the violent Belgian colonization of large areas of Africa. He spent the last years of his life between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, and he died in London in 1904.

Sechele, on the other hand, saw Livingstone for the last time in 1852. Some missionaries who arrived in present-day Zimbabwe met him a few years later, rather surprised to see that many people already knew Christian prayers and rites. “Sechele had beaten them on time,” as he wrote BBC. Convinced of his personal path to Christianity he had in fact continued to practice, convincing more and more people, from more and more tribes, to do the same. At his death in 1892, he had a following – religious, but not only – of about 30 thousand people.

– Read also: When walking for sports