Dr. Mafer Arboleda Presents her Workshop to Prescribe Cannabis

In the quest to share the knowledge and experience it has, both in research and in the treatment of patients with cannabinoid-based medications, so that more and more people can benefit from the therapeutic effects of this ancient plant; Dr. Mafer Arboleda has launched her Workshop on Responsible and Safe Cannabinoid Prescription.

This workshop, which has a total duration of 10 academic hoursis destined and directed exclusively to health professionals in Latin America. It has the academic support of the School of Medicine of the Tecnologico de Monterrey and of Algia Center for Health Education.

Today, there are still no cannabinoid-based medicines approved by the health agency in Mexico, Cofepris. However, with this workshop, the attending health professionals will learn about the origin of cannabinoid-based treatments, the therapeutic effects real of both THC and CBD, the most used methods of administration and the recommended therapeutic dosesto finally make that leap into practice and be prepared to give an informed recommendation to patients seeking guidance and management from a properly trained professional.

Without any commercial or political purpose, Dr. Mafer has found her mission, in addition to her work as an anesthesiologist specializing in pain medicine and palliative care, in educating and sharing her knowledge; so that it reaches more and more people and hundreds can benefit from the potential therapeutic effects of cannabinoids.

It was precisely her effort to find the most effective and safest methods to control chronic pain that led Dr. Mafer to learn about medical cannabis. And although there is a lot of talk about it today, there are still multiple myths to demolish and false beliefs that affect the proper use of this medicinal tool.