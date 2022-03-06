Dr. María Ramos, avant-garde woman in Puerto Rican cardiology

Her role as a mother is her main role, although her children, from a very young age, recognize in their mother a heroine at the service of her patients.

Doctor María Ramos, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Courage and integrity are very relatives for Dr. María Ramos, a woman who made his way into the world of cardiology and today he chairs the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, although he recognizes that his time in medicine is a breath of passion for healing and saving lives.

Ramos highlighted in an interview exclusive with Medicine and Public Health that their studies and achievements are the product of excellence and their training professional in the public system from the country.

“My primary and higher studies I made them in Arecibo. I am the daughter of teachers and I did my baccalaureate in speech therapy studies and being in hospitals I fell in love with medicine, so I completed pre-medical at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras campus and later I entered the school of Medicine at the Central University of the Caribbean,” he said.

his passion in cardiology emerged in the third year after a rotation at the Veterans Hospital in the coronary unit, along with his mentor Dr. Esteban Linares. “I consider that cardiology It is a specialty that has many challenges, but also the treatments available make you want to help patients,” he explained.

With eyes full of glitter She related what for her is a key point in her profession, since thanks to her closeness with the patient she manages to know their life in detail and with it the best way to treat them and give them more time with their loved ones.

Dr. Ramos’ passion is to give her patients an answer, one that gives them the peace of mind of having an adequate treatment. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Her children have always known that their mother is a committed doctor and have always supported her. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Her commitment and courage led her to assume the reins of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Challenge in the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology

Ramos assures that she is proud to be the first woman to preside and represent her colleagues inside and outside the country, since this represented an irreproachable commitment on her part by demonstrating her abilities not only to the medical profession, but to all the women who work and They are trained in different disciplines.

“It was a challenge, it took time, but we also have to be brave and if we have to learn along the way to lead this leadership, we must take it. We know that many times we do not do it, perhaps out of fear and no, we have to be brave. We must not to restrain ourselves,” he commented.

She stressed that inclusion is greater because not only does the society she presides over have a woman position, but other spaces also have brilliant specialists who pave the way for girls and young women who are preparing to be professionals in Puerto Rico.

Spirituality and treatment

The doctor commented that her passion accompanies her with spirituality and the benefit of combining them for the patient, since many have told her that they feel better when they achieve this balance.

Finally, she confessed to being grateful for the details that her patients give her when they go to the office along with words of gratitude. “They trust you with things, they see you as a sister or a daughter. The trust is impressive.”

The family as a fundamental pillar

Dr. Ramos is the mother of three children, two are university students and Juan Pablo, her 16-year-old son, whom she thanked for understanding her for her work and accompanying her in her best moments as a professional.

She recalled that despite her schedules and professional challenges, time for her children is sacred. “He did not miss their activities because it is important that they feel accompanied, also if your personal life is not going well, neither is your professional life. Living with them and seeing them grow is something very nice.”