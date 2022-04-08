Dr. Mario Martínez talks about homeopathy

As every year, this April 10 is celebrated the International Day of the Homeopathyan alternative medicine system with more and more supporters, including doctors with traditional training, such as Dr. Mario Martínez, who as an integral doctor does not give up using the best of each medicine, which in the end is only one.

What is homeopathy and what is its real scope?

The homeopathy It was created by Samuel Federico Hahnemann in 1785 and is the medicine whose practice is based on the law of similarity. It requires in-depth knowledge of the disease and precise observation of the patient in order to propose the prescription of a remedy with infinitesimal doses. It is characterized by the individuality and totality of a patient, the drugs are diluted and energized, experienced before on healthy people. Its real scope is very wide as it can reach the entire spectrum of ages and health conditions, from a newborn, a pregnant woman to an older adult.

How does it work and what benefits does it have compared to traditional medicine?

The homeopathy It seeks to activate the internal capacities and adaptation systems of the organism and heal it. Traditional medicine (Alopathic) directs all its efforts to get rid of the manifestations of the disease (symptoms).

When is it advisable to see a homeopath?

According to Ángel Minotti, physician and prominent homeopath, homeopathy can cure up to 90% of cases that come to consultation. In general, people go to a homeopath when all the possibilities of traditional therapy are exhausted and the disease does not regress or improve, which is why, in the event of any health condition, it is advisable to see a homeopathic doctor.

What does homeopathy cure and what are its limits?

The homeopathy it cures a wide group of illnesses, but we must bear in mind that in this therapy the body’s reaction to the homeopathic remedy is the true responsible for the cure. So the limit of the homeopathy it is given in the reaction capacity of the individual. It may also depend on the disease to be treated, the patient (age, vitality, etc.) and/or the homeopath, since their therapy may be inappropriate, and this is very important for a successful treatment. So we can summarize that homeopathy It is limited in patients who do not respond to medication due to their energy or vitality condition, in mechanical diseases that require surgical treatment and, on occasions, when allopathic treatments are maintained simultaneously, such as the use of corticosteroids.

In what conditions is it most effective?

In allergies, in the treatment of repeated infections (rhinitis, otitis, laryngitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis, cystitis, conjunctivitis, etc.), in the treatment of pain (migraines, menstrual pain, sciatica, traumas, etc.), mental disorders and emotional (anxiety, depression and stress), in the treatment of obesity, in hormonal disorders such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism and menopause, in disorders of the digestive tract (heartburn, ulcers, slow digestion, constipation and diarrhea), skin problems (acne, hives, herpes, boils, psoriasis, eczema etc.), helps regulate high blood pressure and improves circulation.

What cannot be treated with homeopathy and in which diseases should it not be the main choice?

The homeopathy does not cure everything, they cannot be treated with homeopathy mechanical diseases that require surgical treatment such as an intestinal obstruction, a strangulated hernia or a herniated disc. The homeopathy It should not be the main choice in patients with a reduced energy condition or vitality, as well as in those who use drugs, excessive consumption of coffee or alcohol, or genetic diseases (Down Syndrome, etc.). The homeopathy offers very little help in the last stages of diseases such as cancer, liver cirrhosis, juvenile diabetes, long-term insulin-dependent diabetes, advanced Parkinson’s, neuromuscular diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, myopathy, myasthenia, cerebrovascular diseases, autism or spasticity in children, epilepsy of long duration, pulmonary emphysema, serious cardiovascular disorders or mental disorders such as schizophrenia.

Homeopathy is usually very effective in children, why?

Since homeopathic preparations do not cause allergies or side effects, it is ideal for the treatment of children, particularly suitable for the treatment of children with reduced immunity, who often get colds, cough, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, colic, Tonsillitis, otitis media, sinusitis, measles, pertussis, chickenpox, mumps, bronchitis, asthma, teething problems, etc. The homeopathy It is excellent and effective in children’s behavior disorders, such as Attention Deficit Disorder (DDA), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Gilles de la Tourette Syndrome, irritability, obstinacy, anger attacks, fears, suction of the thumb, nail biting and nocturnal enuresis.

The homeopathy In childhood, it achieves truly transcendental changes with constitutional remedies that modify the nutrition of the cells and balance the energies in very early phases of life, favoring harmony and positively modifying the hereditary miasmatic load.

How can a substance exert any curative effect in infinitesimal doses?

The homeopathic medicine increases the effectiveness and speed of the healing reaction. This healing reaction belongs to the organism and it is this action that is really responsible for all healing. The reaction is not against the drug but for the drug. Homeopathic healing can be summed up as follows: “homeopathic dynamization is a vibration or resonance that, upon coming into contact with the disease’s own resonance, neutralizes it, thanks to this phenomenon of interference between two vibrations of similar wavelength, it is produced the healing.

“The use of the two medicines is totally compatible, which, as I said, in the end is a single medicine, the one that causes the least harm to the patient”Dr Mario MartinezIntegrative regenerative medicine specialist“

What errors do the patient most often fall into when using homeopathy?

The most frequent mistakes when using the homeopathy it is to touch with the fingers the globules and homeopathic remedies; neither should the medicine be chewed or swallowed directly, it is preferable to dissolve it in the mouth, sublingually. Always take the remedies outside of meals, at least one hour before or after eating or drinking anything except water. There are also foods and substances that interfere with homeopathic medication such as menthol and eucalyptol, which are present in candies, chewing gum, toothpaste, massage oils, perfumes, etc. It is not advisable to brush your teeth with toothpaste three hours before or after taking the remedy. Avoid liniments and perfumes or colognes, especially those containing camphor. Coffee, tea, cocoa, cola drinks and derivatives also interfere, decrease and have a nullifying effect of certain homeopathic remedies. It is preferable to avoid them.

Homeopathy is often criticized because there are not enough studies to support it.

The reality indicates that this is not the case, for a long time the discussion focused on the fact that the number of cures was not true and that the homeopathy He acted on suggestion. This could work in an adult person, but how are we going to explain that the homeopathy it works the same way in a newborn as in an animal! It is evident that the greatest proof of its effectiveness is in its wide use and how it has stood the test of time. We know that after invigorating the remedy by diluting certain substances in water or alcohol, or a mixture of both, the water becomes biologically active and gives surprising results that we have been able to verify daily throughout the world.

Do you think there is an interest in discrediting the efficacy of homeopathy?

not only the homeopathyIn general, there is a strong campaign with the aim of discrediting complementary therapies such as ozone therapy itself, acupuncture, etc., and I say complementary because as an integral doctor I do not give up using the best of each medicine, which in the end is only one. In the US, a country that is highly critical of the homeopathythe North American Society of Homeopathic Medicine was founded first before the allopathic (American Medical Association), which was created when allopathic doctors saw that homeopaths were making them “competition”.

What validation methods does homeopathy use to assess its efficacy?

One of the most criticized things about the homeopathy it is the lack of scientific research that validates this therapy, which is not really the case, the problem is wanting to demonstrate its efficacy with the same double-blind trials that traditional medicine uses to demonstrate the efficacy of its drugs. But the homeopathy does not use the same remedy for all patients with a particular disorder. In a hundred patients suffering from the same disease, you can use 50 to 100 remedies. This is because we treat the person and not the disease as traditional medicine does.

Is homeopathy a medicine that should be practiced by doctors?

In my opinion, the homeopathy It must be carried out by a doctor, and I say doctor, but let’s remember that it also has its use in dentistry and veterinary medicine, therefore each one in their field, but with knowledge of clinical diagnosis. It is convenient not to forget that the homeopathy it is used to treat the sick and not the diseases, and it is important to have sufficient knowledge of medicine to know how to differentiate which disorder each patient presents and which one we can or should not treat with homeopathy and thus achieve success in healing. In the Homeopathy it is more important to know what kind of patient has a disease than what kind of disease a patient has.

Is it possible to treat an illness by combining homeopathy and traditional medicine?

The use of the two medicines is totally compatible, which, as I said, in the end is a single medicine, the one that causes the least damage to the patient. The homeopathy it is a branch of medical science and is a concrete and well-defined form of treatment. As a therapeutic tool, it enriches the options that the doctor can offer his patients.

What led you to be interested in this way of healing?

My training as a doctor was about the knowledge of traditional or allopathic medicine. In my medical practice I found that there were gaps where conventional therapy could not solve some specific health problems and, sometimes, this same therapy caused more harm than benefit to the patient. It was then that I devoted myself to the study of homeopathy in different institutions in Switzerland, Italy and Germany. With the homeopathy both acute and chronic diseases can be treated. Its effectiveness is verifiable and proven, it has a wide spectrum of emotional and mental action, the remedies are not toxic or addictive, they are easy to administer and there is no danger of toxicity because they have no chemical composition, only the energetic essence of the corresponding substance . The homeopathic doctor has access to wide therapeutic possibilities, but he will not ignore his natural limits.