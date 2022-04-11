Dr. Mario World contains unused icons of medieval aesthetics

We receive the most curious news related to dr mario world. As you know, it was a popular mobile title starring Dr. Mario, whose goal was to kill viruses.

We remind you of your premise:

A horde of multicolored bacteria is wreaking havoc! That’s why, after putting on the doctor’s coat, Dr. Mario arrives ready to eradicate the epidemic with a capsule! Hundreds of stages spread across various worlds await you. In addition, the catalog of worlds, doctors and others will be expanded periodically.

Unfortunately, this title it’s no longer availablesince its servers were permanently closed on October 31, 2021.

Well, despite this, the Twitter account @MarioBrothBlog He has shared a most interesting detail. Specifically, it is about icons unused medieval aestheticwhich appear to have been simply used as placeholders during development.

You can see them below:

Dr. Mario World contains unused icons with a wildly different aesthetic from the rest of the game, depicting medieval fantasy armor and items. These are likely placeholders or leftovers from development. pic.twitter.com/goNDeRRuf6 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) April 9, 2022

Dr. Mario World contains unused icons with a very different aesthetic than the rest of the game, representing medieval fantasy armor and items. They are likely to be placeholders or developmental remnants.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.