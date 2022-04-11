Games

Dr. Mario World contains unused icons of medieval aesthetics

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

We receive the most curious news related to dr mario world. As you know, it was a popular mobile title starring Dr. Mario, whose goal was to kill viruses.

We remind you of your premise:

A horde of multicolored bacteria is wreaking havoc! That’s why, after putting on the doctor’s coat, Dr. Mario arrives ready to eradicate the epidemic with a capsule! Hundreds of stages spread across various worlds await you. In addition, the catalog of worlds, doctors and others will be expanded periodically.

Unfortunately, this title it’s no longer availablesince its servers were permanently closed on October 31, 2021.

Image

Well, despite this, the Twitter account @MarioBrothBlog He has shared a most interesting detail. Specifically, it is about icons unused medieval aestheticwhich appear to have been simply used as placeholders during development.

You can see them below:

Dr. Mario World contains unused icons with a very different aesthetic than the rest of the game, representing medieval fantasy armor and items. They are likely to be placeholders or developmental remnants.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pokemon: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Normal Type

2 hours ago

The best ways to spend Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4 hours ago

Gerard Piqué invests 15 million dollars in this new video game

5 hours ago

Rune Factory 5, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button