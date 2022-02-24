Dr. Paul Farmer dies. he was 62 years old

Dr. Paul Farmer sits by the Tengeh Town Bridge during his visit to Freetown, Sierra Leone, on December 14, 2015. Jon Lascher/PIH

Dr. Paul Farmer, a renowned infectious disease specialist who dedicated his life to fighting deadly epidemics and spent the last few years working on four continents caring for millions of people, has died in Rwanda, his organization Partners in Health (PIH) confirmed. He was 62 years old.

Born in Florida, living in Miami with his wife and children when he wasn’t traveling or teaching at Harvard University, Farmer co-founded Partners In Health, a Boston-based nonprofit health organization and sister organization, Zanmi Lasante, in Haiti.

The recipient of numerous awards, most recently the 2020 Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture, and his $1 million cash endowment, Farmer told the Miami Herald that his personal mission was to change the way humans think about disease. infectious diseases and address social inequalities in the provision of health care.

Farmer’s cause of death was not immediately known, but PIH said in a tweet that Farmer died unexpectedly in his sleep Monday.

As news of his shocking death spread, tributes poured in with the headline “devastating news.”

Janet Sanderson, a retired diplomat who was the US ambassador to Haiti, called Farmer a “true giant.” “His dedicated, passionate and selfless work in Haiti – and anywhere else there is a need – is his lasting legacy,” she said.

Patrick Gaspard, former director of the Open Society Foundation and US ambassador to South Africa, said the acclaimed physician and anthropologist was a dear friend and brother who had just given him words of encouragement on the situation in Haiti.

“Paul’s selflessness was inspiring and humbling,” tweeted Gaspard, a Haitian-American and president and CEO of the Center for American Progress. “This hurts. Shattered. Deep condolences to his wife Didi and his children. Dammit”.

Farmer was an affable person and preferred to be behind the scenes rather than in front of them. When it was announced that he had won the Berggruen Prize, he said that he was deeply honored, but that he still felt anxiety about being the only standout. Without hesitation, he began to credit his army of researchers and health care providers, saying that “such a large gift allows me to enter the class of donors.”

“I am going to put my prize money towards two big problems, but nothing insurmountable: Getting out of this pandemic and stepping up our fight against racial injustice,” he said. “The main beneficiaries will be two organizations that I have collaborated with for decades, Partners In Health and the Equal Justice Initiative. They are organizations that do not turn their backs on the problems associated with exclusion and the mistrust that invariably follows exclusion”.

Before COVID-19, Farmer dedicated his life to fighting all the major epidemics that plagued the countries he served: HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Cholera, Ebola, Zika and Chikungunya and now COVID-19.

Among his many cherished achievements is the construction of the state-of-the-art 200,000-square-meter Mirebalais University Hospital, which Partners In Health and Zanmi Lasante built in post-earthquake Haiti.