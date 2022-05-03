Dr. Pia López Jornet: “We are facing a challenging stage for Oral Medicine”

Considered one of the most outstanding scientific researchers in the dental sector, Dr. Pia López Jornet will be appointed president of the first Academy of Dental Sciences, a recognition that, as she describes, “will involve maintaining, intensifying and improving institutional relations with all levels”. His passion for oral health has led him to focus a good part of his career in the field of Oral Medicine, a discipline “with a solid medical base” that is experiencing a “challenging stage with tremendous advances in the understanding of biology and cancer genetics.

—The Government of Murcia has just given the green light to the creation of the first Academy of Odontological Sciences, what will be the objectives of said institution and by whom will it be integrated?

—The Academy should be a symbol of excellence in the areas of professional practice, education and research in Dentistry. The academics that make up the organization will be chosen for their knowledge, skills and professional ethics in the oral health of patients; practicing dentistry with the sole purpose of ensuring the maximum well-being and health of the population.

—What does assuming the presidency of the Academy mean to you?

—It is a very important recognition that will imply maintaining, intensifying and improving institutional relations at all levels. I want to make public my willingness to collaborate in all tasks for the development and promotion of Dentistry.

—And what will this institution contribute to Spanish Dentistry?

—The work of the academies is to be referents of cultural and scientific activity and constitute a focus of critical, creative thinking and knowledge resulting from the commitment of collective work. We must thank Dr. Óscar Castro, president of the General Council of Dentists of Spain, who saw it with imagination and hope from the beginning and who has fought and worked for the Academy in an important way so that this project could go ahead.

The Academy must be the main means to provide all segments of Dentistry with the opportunity to improve their knowledge in all areas.

—Murcia will be the first autonomous community to have an Academy of Dental Sciences. Do you think it will be the starting point for the creation of academies in the rest of the autonomous communities?

-I hope and wish that this is a first step and that, little by little, they are created in the different autonomous communities.

—On the other hand, recently, your name has appeared in the latest edition of the ‘Ranking of the World Scientists: World’s Top 2% Scientists’ of Standford University as one of the most outstanding scientific researchers in the dental sector, what does it mean for you this recognition of your professional career?

—It is an international recognition; This ranking is an index of scientific quality, providing standardized information. Spanish dentistry is at a high level. For me, it is a very important personal acknowledgment of more than 30 years of work, together with my team, in which we have carried out continuous, immense, constant work, many years of study in the field of Oral Medicine. Undoubtedly, this recognition is a joy, as well as an encouragement to continue researching.

—What has this investigative facet given you and what does it continue to give you in your professional career?

—It is a personal challenge, but it is also a complicated, difficult and exciting adventure. It has helped me improve; We must not forget that the main objective of our activity is to take care of the oral health of the population with the person as the main reference.

—As a university professor, do you see a talent pool in the field of research at Spanish universities?

—The objective is to achieve excellence in health care through innovation, a commitment to research, with a new teaching model; all this through the application of efficiency criteria. There is more and more motivation and more research initiatives with extensive training in the different areas of Dentistry. There is a strong pool of professionals willing to fight and, surely, with great success.

—How do you think this aspect -research- that is so important for the progress and advancement of the health branches should be supported?

—Continuous research and training is an essential requirement; We must not forget that our activity is to ensure the oral health of our patients. Dental techniques are advancing at a dizzying pace. In fact, just a few years ago, some of the procedures used today were unthinkable. Thanks to technological development, it is possible to carry out tailor-made treatments for each patient based on their characteristics.

—In the field of Oral Medicine, where you have focused a good part of your career, what are the most promising lines of research?

—Carrying out diagnosis and early detection of oral lesions, which try to develop novel and, at the same time, effective strategies and protocols for their detection in early stages.

—How has Oral Medicine evolved in recent years? Is this discipline sufficiently represented in the dental training panorama?

—Oral Medicine has advanced slowly and significantly; it is a discipline with a solid medical foundation and it is a real challenge for all of us. The link between oral diseases and their implications and systemic diseases is crucial and in which close cooperation with the different areas of knowledge is needed.

—We are talking about a broad and important discipline that deals with the clinical diagnosis and treatment of oral and maxillofacial pathologies (oral mucosal lesions, salivary gland disorders, oral manifestations of systemic diseases and orofacial pain), what are the main challenges faced by your specialists?

—The new protocols with early diagnosis and more current and less aggressive therapies open up new avenues of work. On the other hand, we are facing the search for new biomarkers, mainly in saliva, that help us in relation to the early detection of the disease, its progression, prognosis and response to treatment.

—Focusing on oral cancer, what role does the dentist play in the diagnosis of this pathology?

—Mainly in the early diagnosis of incipient lesions, it becomes an essential agent when it comes to detecting possible oral cancer. Early diagnosis of oral cancer directly affects the increase in survival from the disease. The lack of identification of clinical signs and symptoms, risk factors (tobacco, alcohol, diet and infections), as well as the absence of prevention programs, lead us to the fact that most oral carcinomas are detected in advanced stages , with greater complexity of treatments and with higher mortality and morbidity rates. The dentist also plays a key role in the recovery and oral rehabilitation of those affected.

—Does this plot have room for improvement?

—The diagnosis is fundamental and essential in all cases in order to establish a good therapy and have a good prognosis. Currently, treatments are multidisciplinary and we need close collaborations to be able to solve a multitude of oral pathologies.

—How do you draw the future of Oral Medicine in our country or how would you like the discipline to evolve in the coming years?

—We are in a new and challenging stage; The last decade has seen tremendous advances in our understanding of the biology and genetics of cancer. To the extent that progress is made in the integration of the knowledge derived from the different sciences, the potential of the technologies is exploited and the results are transferred to clinical practice, this will allow us to approach an increasingly personalized Oral Medicine based on the characteristics individual for each patient.

Career path

• Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. University of Valencia (1983).

• Medical Specialist in Stomatology. University of Valencia (1985).

• Doctor of medicine and surgery. University of Murcia (1992).

• Professor of Oral Medicine. University of Murcia (1997).

• Professor of Stomatology University of Murcia (2017).

• Director of the Master of the University of Murcia in Oral Medicine.

• Author of the book “Alterations of the salivary glands” and collaborator in 25 book chapters of the specialty.

• Director of the University Institute for Research on Aging.

• Author of 200 scientific publications on Oral Medicine in national and international journals.

• Lecturer at more than 100 conferences, courses and communications at congresses.

• Co-Coordinator of the Oral Cancer Campaign of the General Council of Dentists.

• Associate Editor of the journal Medicina Oral Oral Pathology Oral Surgery.

• Argentina Eugenio Borrello International Awards (2000) and RCOE National Award (2005).