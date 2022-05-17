Dr. Polo returns with Case Closed on another television station

On December 10, 2019, the last program of ‘Case closed’which was presented by the judge and lawyer Anna Maria Polo. Despite the break, the host had also been in charge of other productions such as ‘Dr. Pole investigates’.

So after two years of absence, ‘Case closed’ returns to the screens under the production of a new television station, “Dr. Ana María Polo signs an agreement with Cinemat and Mega Global Entertainment (MGE) for the production and distribution of the new season of Caso Cerrado”, reported to welcome you to your new home.

Despite the fact that Telemundo was in charge of its broadcast since 2001 and allowed the program to reach millions of Spanish-speaking homes throughout the world, MGE promises to preserve the values ​​of its past editions, “Case Closed arrives with a new study, new sections, but the same strength and humanity that characterize Dra Polo, and that have made the program the one with the largest audience among Hispanics around the world for more than two decades.”

For her part, the television host mentioned feeling very excited to resume the program that has given him the recognition and affection of the public, “tohappy to start this next stage of Case Closed because it was a deep gratitude to the audience that has followed me for all these years”, he pointed.

He also reiterated that His main goal is to continue helping people, “I feel a great commitment to continue providing the new generations with empathetic, relevant and human content.”

The lawyer, of Cuban origin, He mentioned that his return to television will be a different concept of justice, “especially in these moments in which we have faced strong challenges and problems as humanity”, declared in the document published by his new production house.

Finally, Esperanza Garay, CEO of Mega Global Entertaiment wished Dr. Polo success and talked about the mark he has left on the entertainment industry, “Without a doubt, there is no program or personality of his stature and with his career in the Latin American entertainment industry”he pointed out.