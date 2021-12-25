Health

Dr. Raffaele Schembari appointed Director of Medicine at the Giovanni Paolo II Hospital in Ragusa

Maurizio Bellitteri, 60, a well-known restaurateur from Marsala near the no-vax positions, died today at the “Paolo Borsellino” hospital in Marsala, where he had been hospitalized for days in intensive care in very serious conditions due to Covid-19. Owner, for several years, of a restaurant with an adjoining bathing establishment (Lido Signorino area, on the southern side of Marsala), he was the most […]

