DR reaches agreement with Jamaica so that Dominican airlines can operate flights between both countries

Santo Domingo, DR.

Dominican Republic achieved authorization from the Jamaican authorities for Dominican airlines to operate commercial flights directly between the two territories.

The Dominican ambassador to Jamaica, Angie Martínez, said that “the authorization to carry out direct flights between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica represents a great diplomatic achievement for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a source of great satisfaction for the diplomatic legation.”

The agreement constitutes an important step for connectivity between the two countries, which will mark a before and after in bilateral relations, strengthening political, commercial, investment, tourism and cultural exchange relations.

Since last year, the Dominican Embassy in Jamaica has had as one of its fundamental objectives to achieve greater air connectivity between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

The ambassador highlighted that a broad and intense work agenda was developed in Jamaica that included the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Transport and Mines, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Jamaican Civil Aviation Authority, among other.

The request was even raised by Ambassador Martínez before the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness. Ambassador Martínez admitted that it has been a very hard job, to which she has dedicated a lot of effort and energy since the beginning of her administration

“Having a direct flight that connects both countries is a necessity and a dream of the Dominican community residing in Jamaica, of businessmen and of all those who travel frequently between both countries, who have to pay excessive amounts of money and last up to 20 hours to reach our destination, when we can do it on a direct flight of only one hour,” said the diplomat.

In the same way, the ambassador thanked the president of the Civil Aviation Board of the Dominican Republic for his support. “We thank Dr. José E. Marte Piantini for his invaluable support throughout this process. The JAC has been key to the success of our efforts in order to achieve this important achievement for the country.”

The favorable decision was notified to the Dominican embassy in Kingston through a formal communication from the Jamaican government.

Ambassador Martínez thanked the Jamaican authorities for all the support, especially the authorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Mines; Senator Audley Shaw; the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Barlett; the Minister of Industry, Aubyn Hill, and especially the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Jamaica, Nari Williams-Singh.

In his reply letter to Mr. Williams-Singh, he states:

“On behalf of the Government of the Dominican Republic, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Dominican Civil Aviation Authority, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my most sincere gratitude to the Government of Jamaica, especially the Ministry of Transport and Mines and the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, for the permission granted to Dominican airlines to fly between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic for a period of two years, while the Air Services Agreement is signed.