DR Receives Favorable Vote for Local Medical Schools Compared to US Peers

Santo Domingo. – The National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation of the United States Department of Education (NCFMEA) granted the determination of comparability of the medical schools of the Dominican Republic with their American counterparts.

The Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology (MESCyT)representing the country before the academic body, received the I vote in favor unanimously to obtain the determination of comparability that allows American students to study medicine with federal loans from the United States government.

The North American organization highlighted the work carried out by the head of the MESCyT, Franklin García Fermín, and the Vice Ministry of Evaluation and Accreditation, headed by its Vice Minister Juan Francisco Viloria, who together with the Dominican Association of Faculties of Medical Schools (ADOFEM), prepared the official report with the international advisor, Juan Martínez, who sent the report and through constant reviews by an NCFMEA evaluating jury.

Garcia Fermin said that The purpose of the academic body review was to monitor the continued comparability of the country’s medical accreditation system for doctor of medicine programs.

He added that, according to American law, Accredited schools in a country deemed comparable by the NCFMEA may apply to participate in the United States William D. Ford Federal Direct loan program.

“This is an achievement for everyone because this document reflects the effort of the role played by each rector and dean of different universities in the country, to improve and streamline the concerns presented by medical schools,” Garcia Fermin said.

On his side, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC), Miguel Robiou, said that the country has been supervised by the NCFMEA and it was found that “We use standards to accredit our medical school faculties that are comparable to the standards used to accredit medical schools in the United States.”

The activity was attended by the president of the Pan-American Federation of Faculties and Schools of Medicine and dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Ibero-American University, Marcos Núñez; the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), Mery Ann Butler; the rector of the Ibero-American University (UNIBE), Odile Camilo Vincent, among other rectors and deans.