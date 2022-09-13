Dr. Roberto Secondi, specialized in ophthalmology and facial aesthetic medicine

Cosmetic eye surgery, beyond what its name suggests, can have several important contributions for the patient.

In addition to improving appearance, these procedures allow the correction of various defects or abnormalities in the eye area, whether they are congenital in origin or developed over time.

This is reflected in the Clinic of Dr. Roberto Secondi, a health center specializing in ophthalmology and facial aesthetic medicine. This office represents one of the best options in Spain for this type of procedure, thanks to its minimally invasive techniques and its top quality products.

A clinic where ophthalmology and aesthetic medicine converge

Dr. Roberto Secondi’s clinic offers a multitude of treatments, both in ophthalmology and in ocular and facial aesthetic medicine. Its director has extensive training in eye surgery, mainly oculoplastic, within which he performs various procedures to correct orbit, eyelid and lacrimal problems, such as lacrimal obstruction, drooping eyelids, epiphora, keratitis, blepharitis and various other situations.

His training also extends to aesthetic medicine in the facial area, which allows him to add a wide range of treatments to his clinic’s repertoire, such as brow lifts, dermal fillers, lips and dark circles, and even total reconstruction of the earlobe, to name a few.

All of them are supported by the experience and professionalism of Dr. Roberto Secondi, one of the most recognized specialists in Europe in his field, together with the most modern technological equipment and some comfortable and spacious facilities, in which this specialist performs more than 500 procedures a year.

Specialists in eye medicine

Choosing an appropriate specialist is essential when suffering from an illness, a surgical procedure is required, or even when an aesthetic treatment is sought. The attention of a doctor specialized in the diseases to be treated, or procedures to be carried out, is decisive to achieve satisfactory results in the intervention, and to minimize the risk of future complications.

Dr. Roberto Secondi’s clinic offers all these guarantees in eye medicine and facial aesthetics, thanks to the extensive and deeply specialized training of its director. His knowledge allows him to apply minimally invasive methods in his treatments, which are extremely friendly to the face and the eye area, and at the same time, highly effective in relieving the conditions to be treated.

In addition, the passion for medicine that characterizes this specialist is reflected in his closeness to patients, to whom he offers personalized treatment, to adapt to their needs, and even an online consultation alternative, so that those who have difficulties come to its facilities, they can somehow access the diagnosis and treatment they need.



