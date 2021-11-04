Dr. Shaeffer had never seen anything like it

Anna has very long toes which cause her terrible arthritis and which stuns even Dr. Shaeffer of Feet to the limit.

A very rare case is the one dealt with in the episode of Feet to the limit we are going to tell you about. Anna’s feet have hallucinating deformities: her big toes are very long and cause excruciating pain when she walks.

The woman cannot afford to wear sandals also because, if she did, everyone would look at her and would feel very uncomfortable. The tip of the big toe hurts her badly because it logically touches the toe of the shoe. On the advice of her friend, she therefore decides to ask for help from the most famous podiatrist surgeon: we are obviously talking about the doctor Brad Shaeffer.

Even he is impressed by the vision of the feet of Anna: the latter fears that Shaeffer will also answer her that there is no solution to her problem. What will happen?

Feet to the limit, will Anna be able to solve the problem that afflicts her?

First, the doctor shows her the x-ray of her feet: in the right big toe there is no joint space, there is no cartilage. Anna is suffering from hallux rigidus. Shaeffer decides to have surgery on one foot at a time. A small incision will be made on the right foot, the finger will be shortened, a plate and screws will be placed. On the left foot, on the other hand, a part of the bone will be removed, obviously fixing screws inside the finger.

The operation on the right foot is quite complicated: to fix the joint, the doctor must insert a lag screw being careful not to break the wedge inserted in the finger. With regard to the left foot, however, the situation is simpler because here the joint is not compromised. The result of the delicate surgery is simply amazing and Anna confides to the doctor that she is fully satisfied.

Now she can finally show off her feet with a beautiful pair of sandals!