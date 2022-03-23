Dr. Solivan emphasizes importance of multidisciplinary care in patients with lung cancer

Specialists agree that advances in treatment are key, as well as patient empowerment.

Dr. Pedro Solivan, oncologist hematologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

For the hematologist-oncologist, Dr. Pedro Solivan, science and technology play a very important in early detection and the prevention of lung cancer, since knowledge empowers the patient and alerts him to go to the doctor.

“Now the patient arrives with the iPad and they have an idea of ​​what can happen to them. There is a difference in just a decade in computer terms because they have had the opportunity to absorb and be included in the decisions about their treatment. The truth is that it is much better to manage help for the patient,” he explained.

He added that it is also valuable as interdisciplinary care teams to the patient have helped many in their recovery process.

“This development had to happen because the management with a single discipline it was not enough, always a multidisciplinary contribution to discuss the case, and that the patient can contribute. For them it is essential that they learn every day, because this development without the patient and her family, because they are the best point to give him a better life and a long life,” he said.

In the last decade, lung cancer has been the one that has received the greatest benefit from therapies, according to the specialist, who added that before this patient was treated as terminal, and now it is possible to save the lives of many.

Treatments in Puerto Rico

As the medical guidelines on lung cancer and the mutations that affect patients refer to, these can occur in two different ways, either through somatic mutations, acquired mutations or germline mutations (hereditary).

To date the list of mutations it is long, and as it is investigated more appear. However, the most frequent are: TP53, KRAS, EGFR, ALK, MET and METex14, BRAF, ROS1.

In this regard, Dr. José Cangiano, Hematologist Oncologist at Hospital Damas de Ponce, indicated that “an immunological treatment does not have such severe effects as chemotherapy, because it is not cytotoxic, that is, they do not have the toxicities that chemotherapies have, although we still use them and they are an incredible weapon for us. sometimes we do chemotherapy combinationstargeted therapy, immunotherapy”.

In this sense, the expert explained that lung cancer is a heterogeneous disease and will differ between ages, cigarette patterns, and places in the world.

“That is, where there is a predisposition to some types of variants than others, sex may have a different decision regarding what histology, what cells they may be,” explained the Hematologist Oncologist at the Damas de Ponce Hospital.

They agree that since the 1990s a series of variants have been discovered and identified and that the work does not stop, since it is not only about discovering the variant, but about choosing the appropriate treatment.

“Now we have some incredible variants, where we can define the tumor at such a specific point that there is a drug that specifically attacks that protein that that patient’s tumor has. It is what is known as the famous immunological markers,” he mentioned. the specialist.

For this reason, at the time of diagnosis, the symptoms are decisive, because whether it is a dry cough or a productive cough, weight loss, pleuritic pain when you take a deep breath is an unequivocal sign.

