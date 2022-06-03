Dr. Strange and Top Gun are still in the rooms

In addition to the super premiere of the date, other films can still be seen in theaters, such as the latest Marvel film adventure, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch faces a powerful force with the help of new and familiar allies, while traveling through various alternate realities. With a darker tone, the 126-minute long film, directed by Sam Raimi, has in its cast Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochiltl Gomez, Jett Klyne, Julian Hilliard, among others.

Likewise, another option is Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the popular 80s film. After more than 30 years, Tom Cruise returns to the role of Pete Maverick Mitchel, one of the best aviators in the Navy, who must train to a group of graduates for a special mission. In this task, he will meet new figures that will bring back old memories. Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jay Ellis, Raymond Lee, among others, are part of the cast.