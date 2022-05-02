‘Dr. Strange’ is censored for LGBT scene

In the film, which opens in theaters around the world on May 4, Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange travels to the multiverse.which allows there to be different versions of itself.

With this, it allows other Marvel characters to make cameo appearances, just like in the Marvel movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It’s the usual mix of pathos and humor, and some themes that are familiar to all of us, and some extraordinary things,” Cumberbatch told Reuters during an event in London last Tuesday.

“The fact that the character is a gateway to a bunch of other characters in a pretty busy moviebut also the epic nature that the multiverse brings to the stories means it really deserves to be seen on a big screen.”

success and censorship

The Hollywood blockbuster faces a challenge in Muslim countries, since the performance of Xóchitl Gómez debuts as América Chávez, a lesbian character in comics, is not very well received by these nations.

The Hollywood Reporter he said last week that the film had been banned in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal. Since then, several media outlets have cited a report from AFP in which it is stated that the kingdom has asked Disney to remove “LGBTQ references” from the film, but that it has not been prohibited.

The controversial scene points out the character openly “having two mothers” causing the film to not be able to reach the following countries since Disney refused to edit the 12 seconds of Doctor Strange 2.

There are so far four countries that Dr. Strange 2 will not reach at the moment: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt.

Let us recall that in the case of Death on the Nile disney Production, It was also blocked for broadcast in Arab countries, since the protagonist Gal Gadot is of Israeli origin. and pronounced himself in favor of war against Palestine, a situation that did not sit well with the audience of those nations.

