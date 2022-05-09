Dr. Strange’s “Multiverse” multiplies admissions at the North American box office

The long-awaited “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has multiplied admissions to top the box office in North America, according to provisional figures published Sunday by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

• Read also: A fictional plane from Top Gun: Maverick piques the curiosity of the Chinese government

• Read also: Fast 10: a dispute with Vin Diesel would be the cause of the director’s departure

The sequel to The Adventures of the Red Cloaked Wizard, which sees the Marvel hero played by Benedict Cumberbatch explore parallel worlds, grossed $185 million in three days, leaving only crumbs for the competition.

It’s the second-best launch since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic behind “Spider-Man: No Return,” which previously successfully toured co-existing parallel worlds grossing $260 million in 2021.

The success of “Dr. Strange” shows that the box office is done with the dark days of the pandemic, registering nearly 10 times more revenue than the same weekend last year.

It relegates far behind the animated film “The bad guys”, outlaw animals trying as best they can to become nice, which rake in only $9.8 million in three days.

We find in third place another animal, the blue hedgehog which collected 6.2 million with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”.

More animals, fantastic this time, in fourth place with “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, a new episode in the saga derived from the world of Harry Potter. The film recorded $4 million.

“Everything everywhere all at once”, a feature film also traveling to the absurd in the universe of parallel worlds, completes the top 5 with 3.3 million in revenue for its 7th week.

Here is the rest of the Top 10:

6. “Man from the North” ($2.8 million)

7. “The Lost City” ($2.5 million)

8. “Solid Gold Talent” ($1.5 million)

9. “Memory Box” ($1.2 million)

10. “Father Stu” ($800,000)