Dr. Suvas Laboratory Receives Third Research Grant from National Eye Institute – School of Medicine News

Susmit Suwas, Ph.D., is Professor of Ophthalmology, Visual and Physical Sciences.



A Wayne State University scientist researching how to fight a chronic inflammatory eye condition that can lead to vision loss has received his third major grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Susmit Suwas, Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomic sciences, is the principal investigator of the four-year project, “CXCR4: A Potential Therapeutic Target in HSK,” which will be funded by the National Eye Institute for $1.54 million. Till May 31, 2027.

The National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health has continuously funded Dr. Suvas’s research on herpes stromal keratitis, or HSK, since 2009. HSK is a chronic inflammatory condition that can develop in response to herpes simplex virus-1 infection of the cornea. The outermost part of the eye.

Transparency of the cornea is essential for clarity of vision. However, Dr. Suvas said, during the development of HSK, new leaky blood vessels develop in the cornea, known as corneal neovascularization. “These new leaky blood vessels can bring immune cells into the inflamed cornea, resulting in scarring and opacity on the cornea. If it is not treated immediately it can lead to loss of vision.”

The condition is currently controlled with topical corticosteroids, several times a day, for several weeks.

“The significant side effects of long-term use of corticosteroids prompted us to find an alternative effective treatment for HSK,” he said.

Using the new grant, the Suvas lab will look at the involvement of a specific chemokine receptor, CXCR4, in promoting the growth of new blood vessels in the cornea and the retention of infiltrating immune cells in the inflamed cornea.

“Chemokine receptors are considered highly promising drug targets for inflammatory medical conditions. We hypothesize that blocking CXCR4 signaling in HSV-1 infected corneas will inhibit the growth of new blood vessels and expel infiltrated immune cells from the inflamed cornea, thereby improving visual clarity in these eyes.

Dr. Suvas is grateful for this third node of support from the National Eye Institute, which also provides funding for two additional projects focused on the management of HSK, specifically targeting the metabolic needs of immune cells.

“Extramural funding is an essential component of scientific research. It feels great to have received three R01 grants. “I am grateful to the National Eye Institute for recognizing our research and funding our projects for the last 14 years,” he said. “I am also grateful to my laboratory personnel, especially Dr. Pratima Suwas, research scientist, for preparing the preliminary results for this grant application. Dr. Pratima Suwas has published these findings in The Ocular Surface, a high-impact peer-reviewed journal. Last but not least, I appreciate the support of Dr. Mark Juzik, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, Visual and Anatomical Sciences, and Dr. Linda Hazlett, Vice Dean for Research and Graduate Programs. In providing a research-friendly environment at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

This National Institutes of Health grant number is R01EY035540.