DR, the Molise company of low cost SUVs sets out to conquer Europe

With 829 registrations in December DR Automobiles Groupe, closed 2021 with 8,380 registrations overall between the DR and EVO brands, with a growth of 140% compared to 2020 and 120% compared to 2019. Today the DR, acronym that stands for Di Risio, surname of the entrepreneur Massimo who, in 2006 founded it in Macchia d’Isernia, counts more than 200 dealers throughout Italy and over 250 assistance centers, with a widespread coverage of the market, destined to grow again in the next year. From the second half of 2022 it should resume the expansion project on the other main European markets with further showroom openings in Spain, France and Germany, as well as in the Balkans and Eastern Europe. From this year, relatively important volumes are also expected from long-term rental and corporate fleet sector, so far absent from the commercial strategies of DR Automobiles Groupe, and above all, from the new models of the DR range and the new EVO brand, such as the DR 6.0 and the DR 7.0, the PEVO pick-up and the EVO 7. 2022 will be the year of the launch of two new brands owned by the group, which will have different market positions than EVO and DR. The growth process will be accompanied by important investments that will concern the production plants of Macchia d’Isernia and the new automated spare parts warehouse, which from the head quarter will supply the assistance centers in 24/48 hours.