Draft Income 2021-22: how to download online to file the tax return

East 6 of April The campaign begins to make the income statement for the year 2021 online. If you want to present by phone or in person, you have to wait until May 5th and the June 1, respectively. For its part, the deadline for the three modalities is the June 30th.

The first step in making the declaration is download draft to verify that the data that appears on the paper is correct and adjusts to the deductions that correspond to the exercise. Regardless of how you choose to present, we will be able to access it from April 6. “Taxpayers will be able to access their draft and their tax data, from the first day of the rental campaign, through the Draft/Declaration Processing Service”, collects the ministerial order of the Treasury approving the models for the declaration of Income and Wealth Tax published by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

How to get the draft

To access the draft we must enter the web page of the Tax agency within ‘Information and procedures’, press where it says in ‘IRPF’. Next, a section of ‘Featured Procedures’where should we look ‘Draft / tax return processing service (Renta WEB)’. When we press there it will take us to a page where we will be asked for the DNI or NIE to login, as well as the validity date of the DNI, support number if it is a NIE or date of birth in case of having a NIE that begins with the letters L, M and K. We can also identify ourselves by means of an electronic Certificate or DNI, or be previously registered in the Cl@ve system.

If you cannot access through these routes, you can check the reference number by by telephone or through the internet in the same section of the Tax Agency page dedicated to the Income campaign, where there is also a box dedicated to get this reference number. To obtain the reference number, if you are not registered in the Cl@ve system, you will need to provide the value of box 505 of the previous declarationwhich refers to the general taxable base subject to taxation of the 2019 return.

If we have previously accessed the WEB income, it will be reflected that there is a previous declaration that can be retrieved with the option ‘continue session’ or start one ‘new statement’ in which you will have to provide your tax information. Yes, it’s first time that we access, another will appear window with the data as declarant and those of the rest of the components of the family unit. After reviewing well and accepting the identification data, this application can detect that they are required additional tax dataso you will have to follow the instructions that appear.

Finally, in the menu at the bottom of the page will appear the options of ‘continue statement’with which you can access all its sections, ‘personal data’, ‘view transferred data’, that is, tax data, and ‘save’ to retrieve the statement if you log in at a later time. From the section of ‘summary of statements’within each modality, it is possible to obtain a PDF preview, check the data tax or file directly the declaration.