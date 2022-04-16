Draft Law in Russia gives the green light to the sale of bitcoin, but with restrictions

The Russian Ministry of Finance has already prepared the final bill that will regulate the bitcoin sector and cryptocurrencies in the Eurasian country, according to a publication in the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

According to a recent announcement by the Ministry, the proposal that was presented last February was reviewed, based on recommendations from other departments. Once the corrections were completed, it was sent a few days ago to the Government of the Russian Federation for approval.

Regarding this, the Kommersant team, which claims to have had access to the document, points out that the bill establishes very strict rules that seek enforce tight control over bitcoin trading.

In this sense, trading with cryptocurrencies is authorized, always with the identification of the users involved in the transactions (“know your customer” or KYC policy). As CriptoNoticias has reported, the Russians will be able to carry out operations linked to digital currencies only through the banksusing a bank account.

The proposal thus establishes that cryptocurrencies will continue to be accepted as an investment, although now too may be accepted “as a means of payment which is not a monetary unit of the Russian Federation’.

This is a measure that could be controversial, considering that the provisions established in July 2020, in the Digital Financial Assets Law, prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment of goods and services. A fact that was recently highlighted by the first vice president of the Central Bank, Ksenia Yudaeva, when she spoke out against the use of bitcoin to evade sanctions.

The Russian outlet also says that the document introduces the concept of professional and non-professional buyerswhile listing the requirements to obtain a license as a service provider.

Among the requirements is the requirement for foreign exchanges to establish an economic entity in the country to receive authorization. This, while local companies must carry out a large number of identification, accounting and certification proceduresincluding digital currency owner records, data storage, and daily backup of business information.

Regarding this issue, the declarations of the blockchain expert lawyer, Mikhail Uspensky, are cited, who considers that requirements for operators are “grossly overestimated» and that «only the largest financial and credit organizations in the country» will be able to comply with them.

Uspenky believes that all of these provisions have the potential to “push investors into the illegal market” by handling excessive criteria.

Bitcoin mining would have an “experimental regime”

Among the proposals of the project, the possibilities that open up for bitcoin miners stand out, whose figure would come out of the gray area in legal matters by being recognized mining as an economic activity.

The ideas of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Services are taken into account, which suggested the implementation of an experimental legal regime for miners.

On this, the Russian Ministry of Economy proposed allow bitcoin mining in regions with surplus energy, benefiting miners with affordable prices. It is also contemplated not to censor homemade mining, so that individuals can improve their personal finances through this activity.

It is worth remembering that this bill does not have the approval of the Central Bank of Russiawhich remains opposed to the regulation of cryptocurrencies and supports its ban.

However, most members of the government see bitcoin regulation as a safety valve. beneficial for the economybefore the blockade imposed on the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

The new steps for the final approval of the law include a new debate in the State Duma.

Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the Financial Markets Committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament, indicated that it is likely to be approved during this second quarter of 2022, along with amendments to the Russian Tax Code related to cryptocurrency transactions.