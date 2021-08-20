draft of the banking regulation for Bitcoin released

El Salvador’s central bank, Banco Central de Reserva (BCR), has published regulatory guidelines on how banks should manage Bitcoin. Two consultation documents were released on August 17, instructing banks and financial institutions on how to offer Bitcoin-related services to their customers.

The first, entitled “Guidelines for the authorization to operate the digital wallet platform for Bitcoin and dollars”, defines BTC as a legal tender according to the recently drafted law, approved by the legislator of El Salvador on June 9, and will see the country formally adopt the digital asset on 7 September.

The second document, titled “Technical Standards to Facilitate Bitcoin Law Enforcement”, is a more complete and detailed version of the first.

Financial entities will have to turn to the central bank to offer digital wallets, the guidelines say. Applications should define the type of product offered and include details of the target market, risk assessment, customer charges, customer training provisions and complaints procedures.

Know Your Customer (KYC) verification will be required for all customers, although it is unclear whether the national identity card, used for basic bank accounts, is sufficient for using a crypto wallet. Comprehensive anti-money laundering (AML) procedures such as transaction tracking and analysis will also be applied.

Two-way Bitcoin-to-dollar convertibility will be provided, and banks will be allowed to charge a fee. David Gerard, author of Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain, reports the following translation:

“The electronic platform used by the administrators of the digital wallet must allow the Central Bank to access in real time all information relating to the transactions carried out, as well as the information requested by customers”.

All Bitcoins held by banks and companies will need to be fully secured rather than holding a fractional reserve. The dollars will be kept in the central bank, while the BTCs will be kept in a custodial service.

Article 29 of the second document requires the bank or financial institution to warn their customers that Bitcoin is a volatile asset, that transactions cannot be reversed, and that if they lose their private keys they will also lose their BTC.

However, there are no provisions for government standard exchange rates to convert Bitcoin to fiat and vice versa.

On August 16, Fitch Ratings, the American credit rating agency, said that BTC’s adoption plan will carry a high risk for local insurance companies due to volatility and other problems.