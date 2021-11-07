Drag Race Italia, that’s why it is the program that was missing

Let’s say it right away: the performance in drag is a real performance. And those who still have doubts can peek into the trophy room of RuPaul, the most powerful exponent of this world. Drag queen, TV host, singer, actor, is the creator of one of the most successful TV formats, with 13 editions in the United States (plus six of the deluxe version “All stars”) and various variations around the globe (with an estimated assets of around 60 million dollars). AND now also the tricolor version, Drag Race Italy, is about to join this inclusive and colorful family.

RuPaul in a scene from the Netflix series AJ and the Queen, on Netflix Beth Dubber / Netflix

Hello Italy

On air from November 19th on Discovery +, anticipated on the 12th by the special Meet the Queen to get to know the eight competitors, you see in the jury Chiara Francini, Tommaso Zorzi and Priscilla. They will aspire to the crown with lipsynch strokes and themed catwalks Ava Hangar, Divinity, Elecktra Bionic, Enorma Jean, Farida Kant, Ivana Vamp, Le Riche and Luquisha Lubamba. However, only one of them will enter RuPaul’s hall of fame.

The cast of Drag Race Italia

RuPaul’s empire

This living legend – only to be “camera ready” takes 6 hours – at the age of 60 succeeded in impossible feats, such as making Anne Hathaway cry with emotion. Yes, because in Hollywood the star de Les Miserables she is considered a kind of ice queen, perfect and boring (Amy Schumer’s vitriolic joke in a girl disaster says a lot…). Not to mention the divine Scarlett Johansson, who last season of the show made a connection from home in the middle of the pandemic so as not to miss the guest. Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are some of the Hollywood celebs who walked the show’s catwalk. Not to mention the politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In short, the phenomenon goes far beyond the LGBTQ + community: it has a transversal social reach by race, age and sexual identity.

Perfectionism far beyond RuPaul’s maniacal leads him, for example, during the episodes, to always wear looks that allow him to be in drag only from the waist up, with wig, make-up and all the rest. From the waist down it wears the suit and a pair of Uggs to record the episodes and supervise every little aspect of the program.

Bob the Drag Queen, one of the contestants of Drag Race USA, guest star in an episode of Lucifer, on Netflix JOHN P. FLEENOR / NETFLIX

A performance of excellence

And this brings us to the Italian version: based on the preparation and commitment of its creator, we can expect meticulous attention to detail. Drag is not just pure entertainment, it requires commitment and discipline. Like all art forms, it requires constant preparation, as well as natural talent, of course.

Exhausting choreography, sophisticated dresses often handcrafted and a make-up that is always over the top yet fascinating: these are just three aspects that performers must train. In addition to aesthetics, however, there is much more: a drag wants to pay homage to femininity and often uses this “mask” as an expressive tool, as a shelter from suffering or as a path to discover one’s own identity.