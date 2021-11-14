Drag Race Italy: interview with Luquisha Lubamba from the cast of the reality show

What’s your workhorse in lip-sync?

I play a lot with facial expressions and expressiveness. I always study the text to perfection to be able to best render its meaning. A pop star must be flawless in playback, I do it even when I perform on the notes of my songs!

What are the messages and values ​​you want to spread?

I have always tried to stand out from the others, even when I was told that my look was not right. Years ago, the beard was often a problem, but I didn’t give a damn and now it’s my strong point. I take some credit for having cleared the Bearded Drag in Italy, even before the success of Conchita Wurst.

The beauty of being Drag is that there are no rules, you just need to feel comfortable on stage and good about yourself. I have always fought the stereotypes and canons dictated by society, when they label us as “different” I prefer to use a more beautiful word: unique.

What emotion did you feel when you heard that you were going to participate in Drag Race Italia season 1?

I couldn’t believe it, it seemed like a dream! I felt honored and privileged.

What quality helped you the most during the program?

The creativity. Then, my sympathy and the desire to always get involved and questioned.

Who is the contestant you feared the most before registering the program?

Farida Kant has made herself known over the years for her flawless looks, but I also knew what her weaknesses were. I understand that we complement each other, she has what I lack and vice versa. We have also had heavy discussions in the past, but thanks to this experience I have rediscovered a beautiful person, Riccardo, now a true friend to ask and give advice to.

Who is the contestant you loved the most in the US edition of the program?

I enjoyed Kandy Muse a lot. I love her character, her always being spontaneous and direct.

If you could text RuPaul what would you tell him?

A really big thank you, for what you have done over the years for Drag Queens around the world and for the LGBTQI + community. I would like you to read my graduation thesis, which talks about him (RuPaul) and the Drag world in general, from his birth in ancient theater to today. I would like to see it published one day, to educate the many who still ignore this beautiful art form.

