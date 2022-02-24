Dragged by the crisis in Ukraine, Wall Street closed in red again and continues to correct

Stock image of a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Tech companies led a broad decline on Wall Street on Wednesday, which extended the recent losses of the main indices, while the crisis in Ukraine keeps the markets on edge and in correction.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, deepening its “correction”, or a 10% loss from its recent peak. The benchmark index recorded its fourth consecutive decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the nasdaqof great technological weight, yielded 2.6 percent.

The technological values led the overall losses. Microsoft fell 1% and Cisco Systems 2.5%. The sector has a large influence on the S&P 500 due to the high valuations of technology companies.

Retailers and other businesses that rely on direct consumer spending also weighed on the market. amazon fell 2.2% and starbucks it yielded 2.9%.

The prices of american crude remained volatile, although energy stocks gained ground. Chevron rose 2.3%.

The companies in the sector sanitary they also went up. Johnson & Johnson rose 0.9%.

Bond yields rose. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.97% from 1.95% on Tuesday.

The losses came on top of Tuesday’s slide and the S&P 500’s slide into a correction.. The index had its last correction in the spring of 2020when the pandemic turned the world economy upside down. That correction deepened into a bear market — a decline of 20% or more — as the S&P 500 sank almost 34% in about a month.

Wall Street has closely followed developments in Ukraine, where Russia has accumulated troops for a new invasion. Russia has begun to evacuate its embassy in Kiev and has sent soldiers to Ukraine’s eastern regions after recognizing the independence of some rebel-held areas.

The United States and Western countries have responded with sanctions, and Germany has withdrawn a document needed for the certification of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The tensions have made energy prices volatile, as any conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts supply.

The possibility of a war in Eastern Europe has only increased investor concern about the global economy. Stocks have fallen in 2022 as investors gauge how rising inflation will affect economic growth and whether the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates this year will cool inflation.

Wall Street also continues to review how companies are dealing with the problems of the supply chain and rising costs in its latest round of corporate reporting.

European stocks fall

The main European parks lost their initial momentum on Wednesday before new signs of tension in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, closing stable or with slight falls.

The FTSE 100 London was the only one to post a marginal gain of 0.05%.

On the other hand the Dax The Frankfurt 40 fell 0.4%, while the Paris CAC 40 ended with a slight loss of 0.1%.

Also, the FTSE Eb of Milan fell 0.3% and the IBEX 35 of Madrid closed with a fall of 0.6%.

The stock markets had started the day with rises, after Western countries imposed less severe sanctions on Russia than feared.

But the situation changed after Ukraine will announce the mobilization of its reservists due to the risk of an invasion by Russiawhich in turn promised a forceful response to Western sanctions.

(With information from AP and AFP)

