Draghi accelerates: third dose for the over 40s from Monday

The Regions ask to discuss the lockdown of the unvaccinated, the government responds with an acceleration on the vaccination campaign. A long and hectic day, which started early in the morning. An urgent meeting, to discuss immediately, and no further, what to do if the contagion curve does not slow down. This is the unanimous request that came out of the Conference of Regions, which met before lunch to take stock of the situation. The acceleration was given by President Massimiliano Fedriga, who took charge of advancing the need for “a very urgent reflection on the keeping of the rules currently in force that were adopted in the absence of the current percentage of vaccinated people and the green certification tool” . The goal is common: to exempt the vaccinated with double dose (or with the recall of the third) from all or most of the restrictions that would be triggered when the territories entered the orange or red zone, and, consequently, allow those exercises that should close – including bars and restaurants – to stay open.

The meeting, also present Mario Draghi and Roberto Speranza, should take place at the beginning of next week, but it is not excluded that it may be brought forward to the weekend. From Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Health, people continue to make a profession of calm, it is explained that the situation is carefully monitored and that hasty decisions should not be made. The focus is on the vaccination campaign, between first doses that hopefully will affect just under 90% of the population by the end of the year and the third doses on which an acceleration is underway.

In a circular issued in the evening, almost a direct response to the pressure of the governors, the emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo put pen to paper that the Regions will be able to “bring forward the administration of the booster dose in favor of subjects to November 22. aged between 40 and 59 ”, initially scheduled for December 1st. Here is the answer on the high road chosen by Draghi to cope with the increase in infections, at least in the short term. Furthermore, next week two new measures will be introduced in the Council of Ministers: the obligation of a third dose for all health personnel and the reduction of the validity of the green pass from twelve to nine months. There is time for the rest.

But “no further measures are excluded from the table” they explain from Palazzo Chigi, where people continue to make a profession of pragmatism. And the deputies of Speranza, Costa and Sileri also openly say that starting from the orange zone a reward mechanism for the vaccinated and that allows not to close the activities can be put in place. “We study”, they explain from the prime minister’s entourage, with the awareness of having to move with lead feet to build a system of rules that stands up to the constitutional dictates.

In Rome there are echoes of what is happening in Austria, where a new lockdown will be triggered in some regions, and above all in Germany, where a squeeze is on the way that will allow only the healed and vaccinated to access public spaces. “But at the moment the situation is incomparable”, they explain from the government, pointing out that in Vienna the infections are one third higher than ours with less than one sixth of the population, and that in Germany it has even reached 65 thousand. Of course, for the second day in the Peninsula there are more than 10 thousand new positives, and the trend is not the best, “but it is too early to reach similar measures in Italy too”.

There is, however, a political context to be taken into account, which is in strong fibrillation. Dario Franceschini, following Enrico Letta, said he was in favor of rewarding measures for the vaccinated in the event of new closures, Luigi Di Maio confirmed the line of the Movement, so the topic is not on the table. Matteo Salvini bites the brake in the face of requests from his own governors who find him on the opposite barricade, but sends signals to Parliament. In the Senate, the government went down on two amendments on the so-called Capienze decree for the cross-vote of the center-right and Italia viva, with the contribution of the votes of Salvini himself and the Minister of the Carroccio Erika Stefani.

Tomorrow the data processed as every Friday by the control room will be important, and some reasoning can be started on those. Friuli Venezia Giulia and Bolzano should remain in the white zone for another week, the yellow could start from the end of the month, a focus has also been lit on the situation in Marche and Veneto, but even in that case a shift in the range does not seem imminent. “The numbers tell us that 90 percent of intensive care is occupied by unvaccinated – relaunches Giovanni Toti – It is therefore, first of all, a question of protecting people, as well as the restarting of the economy and hospital pressure”. The government for the moment is moving with caution: priority to the vaccination campaign, no alarmism. But the pragmatic line chosen by Draghi excludes nothing: what is necessary will be done to safeguard the health and economy of the country.